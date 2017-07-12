Jetset Events: Africa

SOUTH AFRICA

JOHANNESBURG

Savor the taste and scent of over 200 of South Africa’s best wines at the 5th FNB Free State Wine Show. Hosted at the glamorous Emoya Hotel and Spa, rub elbows with local sommeliers and winemakers for a tasting and perhaps purchase a bottle of your favorite. Sample a velvety mouth-feel from Aug 3-4.

www.outsorceress.co.za

Trevor Noah returns to his homeland of South Africa after taking the United States by storm as the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. This is the first time he is performing in the country since he took the nighttime gig that made him a household name. His show, taking place at the Ticketpro Dome, is sure to show the star not holding back about his time in the US and Donald Trump. August 10-11.

www.trevornoah.com

