Lionfish with Salsa Verde from Laura Owen

Lionfish with Salsa Verde

Experience the thrill of the ocean's bounty paired with the tantalizing Verde sauce, a culinary symphony that promises an unforgettable dining experience.

Recipe and Photo by Laura Owen

Experience the thrill of the ocean’s bounty paired with the tantalizing Verde sauce, a culinary symphony that promises an unforgettable dining experience created by Laura Owen, Executive Chef at CJ’s On The Bay on Marco Island.

Ingredients:

1 each Lemon
1 each Shallot, diced
1 T Fresh Italian Parsley, rough chop
1 T Fresh Basil, rough chop
1 T Fresh Mint, rough chop
1 T Fresh Oregano, rough chop
1 Cup Olive Oil  

Lionfish Filets, skinned and pin bones removed
Salt and Pepper
Rice flour for dusting  

Method:  
Zest and juice the lemon.  Combine with shallot and let rest for 5 minutes.
Fold all fresh herbs into lemon and shallot.
Whisk in olive oil 

Prepare fish: 
Season lionfish with salt and pepper
Dust with rice flour and shake off excess
Cook the fish in a T of olive oil 

 Garnish:  lemon, lime, radish

Who are some of your culinary role models?
Julia Child for sure! She opened professional kitchens to women, proving women can be as driven and focused as men in the back of the house. Peter Marek Sr. is my mentor in the day-to-day world of restaurant culture. He taught me the importance of quality over quantity, doing mundane tasks well every time, and the value of mental and physical mise en place.

Discover More About  Laura Owen

