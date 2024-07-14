A Taste of Fort Lauderdale

Grab a fork and join us as we dish up some culinary magic with three unique individuals who live, work, and create in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

If you love to eat and try new culinary creations as much as we do, then this is the place for you to be. To find out what makes Fort Lauderdale such a delectable destination for foodies, we asked three local chefs to share their insights into the people, places, and tantalizing dishes that every visitor should experience while they are here. So grab a fork and join us as we dish up some culinary magic with three unique individuals who live, work, and create in Fort Lauderdale, Florida .

JOSIE SMITH MALAVE

Chef Josie Smith Malave is the owner of Bubbles + Pearls champagne and oyster bar, located on Wilton Drive in Wilton Manors. Her newest project is Kemistry Kitchen, a delicious addition to Ft Lauderdale’s nightlife EDM music scene. When she’s not in the kitchen you can find her behind the 1’s and 2’s as DJ Lady SNACKDADDY, serving on local community boards, inspiring lives as a transformational trainer, and traveling and spending quality time with the people she loves.

Who are some of your role models?

Prince and my mom

What is your motto or philosophy when it comes to food?

Food connects us all.

What is one of your very proudest signature creations in the kitchen?

I made a beautiful bonito butter poached lobster, with compressed melon and lobster espuma. This is one for the books for sure.

Who would you most love to see come in to your restaurant and enjoy your food?

Dead or alive? Alive, Richard Branson. Dead, Prince.

What are some local food or beverage products that visitors should bring back home for family and friends?

Materva soda and some Cuban pastries.

What are some of your favorite local restaurants?

La Empanada Loca, KuboASIAN on 17th Street, Mango Island Juice Bar @Beach Place, Greek Islands Taverna, Planta Queen, Heritage, The Katherine, The Hummus House, Burlock Coast, Dune, and of course Bubbles + Pearls.

Why is Fort Lauderdale such a great place for people who love food and wine?

Ft Lauderdale has so many options making it a perfect place for anyone with a craving. I feel we used to be just a beach town but now we attract world-class chefs from all over the country, bringing their creativity and palates to our city. I am honored to be a part of it all!

BRANDON SALOMON

Chef Brandon Salomon is at the helm of Evelyn’s Fort Lauderdale at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences. A native of Long Island, New York, and born into a family of cooks, Chef Brandon fell in love with cooking at a young age and had the fortunate opportunity to be surrounded by a variety of cuisines and cultures. After training at The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, he worked at acclaimed restaurants and hotels in New York, Florida, and San Francisco. In 2015, he joined Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach as a cook at the resort’s signature restaurant Jové Restaurant and Bar. In the summer of 2018, the resort went through a multi-million-dollar renovation, giving Chef Brandon the opportunity to join the task force at Four Seasons properties in Orlando, Chicago, and Montreal, gaining valuable operations experience first hand. As an innovator in the culinary world, Chef Brandon is continuously looking for ways to test his imagination and creativeness in the kitchen.

Who are some of your role models?

Growing up surrounded by culinary passion has profoundly shaped my love for cooking. My mom and grandmother introduced me to the rich flavors of Italian cuisine, infusing every dish with love and the traditions that have been passed down through generations. On my dad’s side, my grandfather, a dedicated baker, not only mastered his craft but also owned his own bakery, inspiring me with his entrepreneurial spirit and the magic of freshly baked bread. My grandmother brought the vibrant mezze culture of the Eastern Mediterranean into our family, teaching me the art of variety and the joy of sharing small plates with big flavors. Each of them has instilled in me a deep appreciation for the culinary arts and the ways food can bring people together, making them my greatest inspiration in the kitchen.

What is your motto or philosophy when it comes to food?

My motto when it comes to food is to create dishes that foster memories and experiences. I believe in making food that’s not only approachable but also fun and creative, encouraging people to try new things in a welcoming environment. For me, food is about more than just sustenance; it’s about gathering with family and friends, sharing moments, and building connections. Each dish is designed to bring joy and a sense of community, reminding every- one who tries it of the simple pleasure that a great meal can bring.

What is one of your proudest signature creations in the kitchen?

One of my proudest creations has to be the truffle hummus currently featured on our menu. This dish blends local mushrooms with fresh black truffles, which initially was a bit of an experiment. I was unsure how these flavors would meld, but I wanted to create something unique. The result was beyond successful; it’s now one of the most desirable and popular items we offer. The combination of local ingredients and the luxurious touch of black truffles, along with the creaminess of the hummus, has made it not just a dish but an experience. It’s celebrated for its distinctiveness, flavor, and texture. Seeing our guests’ positive reactions to this creation has been incredibly fulfilling.

Who would you most love to see come in and enjoy your food?

I genuinely enjoy seeing anyone come into our restaurant because it gives me the opportunity to share my passion for food. My ultimate goal is to create dishes that not only satisfy the taste buds but also enhance the dining experience. I believe that food is a powerful way to connect people, and there’s nothing more rewarding than witnessing guests enjoying their meal and having a good time. It’s all about the shared joy and love for great food, which is at the heart of what we do here.

What are some local food or beverage products that visitors should bring back home for family and friends?

One local product I highly recommend for visitors to bring back to their family and friends is our house-fermented hot sauce. I developed this recipe using locally sourced habanero peppers, which we ferment to enhance their natural flavors and add depth. To balance the intense heat of the habaneros, we finish the sauce with a touch of agave, which not only sweetens it slightly but also keeps the product vegan-friendly. This hot sauce captures the essence of our local produce and culinary creativity, making it a unique and thoughtful gift that’s sure to impress.

What are some of your favorite local restaurants?

One of my favorite local restaurants is Larb Thai-Isan. It’s my go-to place when I’m craving Thai food. They truly capture the essence of Isan cuisine, which is known for its bold flavors and vibrant ingredients. My favorite dish there is the crispy duck salad. It features perfectly cooked duck that’s both crispy and tender, tossed with a spicy Thai vinaigrette, cashews, fresh herbs, and red onion. The combination of textures and flavors in this dish is outstanding and it’s a meal that I never tire of.

PAULA DASILVA

Currently, Paula DaSilva serves as Director of Culinary and Beverage for The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale. This means she oversees all operations, including in-room dining, banquets and catering, pool and beach service, as well as the wildly popular Burlock Coast Restaurant. Prior to this position, she spent her time doing what she loves most, cooking! Her career has spanned over 25 years in South Florida, where she started as a line cook and subsequently serving as sous chef, Chef de Cuisine, and Executive Chef at some of the top restaurants in the area.

Who are some of your role models?

My parents served as role models early on in my career. They immigrated from Brazil with nothing but hope for our future; they took a chance and became restauranteurs with zero culinary and hospitality training. They worked very hard day in and day out to make the business successful. Their work ethics, dedication, and determination was unparalleled and I believe I inherited similar traits by watching them. As time went on, so many people have influenced me at different years of my life. Some of them being my culinary school teachers, great chefs, bad chefs, amazing leaders that inspired me, peers and close friends and family who always supported this lifestyle of often being absent for many occasions. They know who they are; they have been my role models!

What is your motto or philosophy when it comes to food?

Cook with passion and heart, but don’t over complicate. The minute that it’s stressful you are overthinking. Source great products, seafood, meats, oils, and produce. I believe in quality and it makes all the impact in your final dish.

What is one of your proudest signature creations in the kitchen?

This is too difficult to choose! If I must pick one, I would say perhaps the Muqueca de Peixe. It’s basically a Brazilian version of a seafood bouillabaisse. The reason I chose this is because it took me several years to be comfortable enough to put food from my native country on the menu.

Who would you most love to see come in and enjoy your food?

My favorite guests have always been my nieces, nephew, and now my kids! I love how they love food as much as I do! They try every- thing and they think I am the greatest thing since sliced bread!

What are some local food or beverage products that visitors should bring back home for family and friends?

Local beers and honey from Florida are always rather easy to find. It’s nice to bring them something made here.

What are some of your favorite local restaurants?

A lot, but here are some of the newest favorites. The Katherine, Heritage, Apt. 9F, Even Keel, Momma Noodle, Kubo, Union Kitchen and Bar, Pasta And.

Why is Fort Lauderdale such a great place for people who love food and wine?

It’s underestimated and still overshadowed by Miami, but we over- deliver! Fort Lauderdale has amazingly talented chefs, bartenders and restauranteurs that have a passion to deliver genuine service and an authentic experience. There are several pockets of neighborhoods that you can walk around and have small bites all day. Everything is within a 20-30 minute drive, so you can easily go to another side of the city to experience a completely different cuisine and vibe. As a local, with over two decades of living in Greater Fort Lauderdale, there’s no other place I’d rather be. Fort Lauderdale offers all of it from casual & flip flops to dressy and elegant, 5- course tasting or family style, ethnic cuisine, speakeasy, dark and cool wine bars, or rooftop bars with panoramic views of the Atlantic…you name it, Fort Lauderdale has it!

