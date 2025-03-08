A Taste Of Key West | Some PASSPORT Favorites

Key West is a magical place with a long LGBTQ+ history. It also has some of the finest and most unique culinary offerings in the USA. PASSPORT is happy to introduce you to two of our favorite restaurants.

CHEF DREW WENZEL | Azur Restaurant

Drew Wenzel is a celebrated chef and the owner of Azur Restaurant (azurkeywest.com), a distinguished establishment known for its innovative approach to contemporary European cuisine. With a career spanning over four decades, Wenzel has earned a reputation for blending bold flavors with refined techniques, creating dishes that delight both the palate and the senses. Wenzel takes pride in sourcing fresh, high-quality ingredients to craft seasonal menus that celebrate local and Mediterranean influences. His commitment to excellence extends beyond the kitchen, fostering a warm and inviting atmosphere for diners and mentoring the next generation of culinary talent. When he’s not in the kitchen, Wenzel enjoys spending time with his husband Jose and son, Tom, cherishing their shared love of travel, art, and good food. Through his work and personal life, Wenzel continues to inspire others with his creativity, kindness, and enduring dedication to the culinary arts.

Who are some of your culinary role models?

I’d have to say Marco Pierre White for training many of today’s accomplished popular Chefs, and José Andrés for using food as disaster relief through the World Kitchen.

What is your motto or philosophy when it comes to food?

Cook with the best ingredients you can afford.

What is one of your proudest signature creations in the kitchen?

We pride ourselves as having the best potato gnocchi on the island. The braised beef rib gnocchi is the ultimate in comfort food.

Who would you most love to see come into your restaurant and enjoy your food?

Who wouldn’t love being roasted by Gordon Ramsey?

What are some of your favorite local restaurants?

Atlas Izakaya for their crispy rice tuna.

What are some local food or beverage products that visitors should bring back home for family and friends?

All things Key Lime from Kermit’s Key Lime Shop.

Why is Key West such a great place for people who love food?

Being situated out in the Caribbean, Key West doesn’t have a farm-to-table food culture, however, we do have a dock-to-dish culture. We buy our seafood directly off the boat, so if the fish is on our nightly specials board, it was most likely swimming that morning.

JOHN BOBON & CHIP JUNOD | Red Shoe Island Bistro

During his twenties, John Bobon became the manager of L2, a restaurant and bar in Philadelphia where he learned the restaurant business. John met his husband of 15 years, Chip Junod at the Knock restaurant/bar located in the gayborhood of Philadelphia. Chip worked in the food industry while he went to school and then spent 30 years as a Deputy District Attorney in Philadelphia. About 5 years ago, he “retired” to Key West which he and John fell in love with when they first began visiting over 15 years ago. At the Red Shoe Island Bistro, which they have owned since 2023, they want their customers to feel at home while eating delicious food in the inviting 80’s David Bowie themed interior. “If we could all just sit down, eat delicious food, and listen to great music together, I think the world would be a much better place. I am doing that one restaurant at a time with the Red Shoe Island Bistro,” says John.

Who are some of your culinary role models?

JOHN: Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, my biggest culinary role models are the local greats, Jose Garces and Stephen Starr. Jose Garces for his ability to create such a wonderful depth of flavor in one bite. Stephen Starr for his ability to create an inviting atmosphere, and to come up with the perfect menu for every one of his several restaurants.

Here at the Red Shoe Island Bistro in Key West, I must give proper credit and admiration to Chef Marek Andruniow, the creator of most our menu. His palate, attention to detail, and creativity is a huge reason why our diners leave happy every night. Marek has worked with me, patiently to reveal his secrets and to share his talents with our amazing kitchen staff, led by the incredible Chef Omar.

CHIP: Believe it or not, Julia Child! She was able to make delicious recipes while keeping it fun and entertaining!

What is your motto or philosophy when it comes to food?

JOHN: My philosophy on food is simple: “If the world would just take a break, enjoy some brilliantly prepared fresh, local food, and listen to great music over a bottle of fine wine, the world would be a much better place.”

Also, “I think that ‘casual, fine dining’ should be a bigger thing. Dining should be a fun experience! It doesn’t always need to be so ‘stuffy’ all the time. At the Red Shoe Island Bistro, we provide fine dining quality food with a friendly smile in a casual and very fun environment”.

CHIP: “A limited menu of fresh, interesting, wonderful choices, done exceptionally well. Instead of a lot of ‘just okay’ choices.”

What is one of your proudest signature creations in the kitchen?

JOHN: Chef Omar creates the most delicious version of a Stuffed Poblano Pepper that I’ve ever eaten in my life! The perfectly grilled pepper is stuffed with Key West pink shrimp and grits, cheddar cheese, dried capers, spinach, and our special boursin cheese sauce! The flavors will blow your mind!

CHIP: We have a Shrimp Mango Toast appetizer that’s incredible! It’s Key West pink shrimp in a fresh, garlic, scallion, and caper aioli with fresh parsley, and a touch of red chili all atop crispy mango bread!

Who would you most love to see come into your restaurant and enjoy your food?

JOHN: Hmm, that’s a tough one! Our restaurant’s goal is to merge food and music, and to engage as many senses of our guests as we can at the same time. With that said, I would probably choose Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records. His years of fine dining with the number of stories that he has would make me a very eager and happy listener.

CHIP: Cher! She’s been around the world; probably has seen it all, yet she seems to be down-to-earth. She just seems like she’d be the perfect dinner date!

What are some of your favorite local restaurants?

JOHN: There are so many wonderful restaurants in Key West to choose from! My personal favorites are Antonia’s for Italian, Martin’s for surf & turf, White Street Pizza for pizza, and Pepe’s for breakfast!

What are some local food or beverage products that visitors should bring back home for family and friends?

JOHN: If you want to add some ‘Key West flavor’ to your fresh seafood dish, pick up a bottle of Nellie & Joe’s Key West Lime juice! It’s the real deal!

Why is Key West such a great place for people who love food?

JOHN: We’re literally surrounded by water! The seafood in Key West can’t get any fresher, we get it out of our backyard! Key West is also an extremely small island so it’s very walkable. It’s great to grab a bite here and grab a bite there.

CHIP: Because we have a variety of great, locally owned restaurants. You won’t find too many chain restaurants here. I don’t think people who love food come to Key West for something they could get at home.

Discover a lot more of what LGBTQ+ Key West has to offer HERE

You may also enjoy