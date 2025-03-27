What’s New in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Let’s us show you what’s new in Albuquerque, including the quirky Hotel ZAZZ and the city’s vibrant queer-friendly culture.

Steeped in history and imbued with the excitement of the open road, Route 66 is one of the world’s most legendary highways. It has captured my imagination since childhood, so I was thrilled to have the opportunity to stay in a hotel set on this fabled route. And I was even more excited once I saw how this stretch of road in Albuquerque has become both a memento of the past and a symbol of how New Mexico’s capital has emerged a sophisticated and decidedly queer-friendly destination.

My best friend and I checked into the Hotel ZAZZ (3711 Central Avenue NE. Tel. 505-266-7663. hotelzazz.com), which opened in 2022 as a wonderfully quirky reimagining of a typical mid-century motel. The revamped property is the creation of Dr. Sharmin Dharas, a woman whose parents owned and operated the motel in its earlier, more traditional incarnation.

Today, Hotel ZAZZ is a woman-owned business graced with eye-catchingly col orful décor, with work by multiple artists. The hotel features a “hidden” speakeasy bar, a heated outdoor swimming pool, and fun experiences like a daily free popsicle happy hour and occasional outdoor movie screenings on the pool deck.

I was also pleased with the hotel’s location in Nob Hill, a neighborhood that also serves as an example of how Albuquerque enticingly blends old and new. We enjoyed walking to cool shops, cute restaurants, and two queer bars. This first one we visited was the Albuquerque Social Club (4021 Central Ave NE. Tel. 505-200-0663. abqsocial.org), a spacious nightclub that has been around since 1983 and hosts events like trivia, karaoke, “leather dyke,” and country dance nights. Then we headed for Sidewinders Bar and Grill (4200 Central Ave SE. Tel. 505- 494-5673. s4200abq.net), which provides a full casual dining menu and hosts DJs, go-go boys, drag shows, and karaoke.

Nob Hill, in fact, proved to be my 8 favorite neighborhood in Albuquerque. In addition to the queer nightlife and many other businesses, its residential streets are lovely for strolling, and we loved admiring the eclectic mix of homes, including a private home that looks like a bizarre spaceship.

A slew of new restaurants, events, and other developments are upping the ante and making Albuquerque even more enjoyable for travelers. We got our first glimpse of the city’s refreshed appeal after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport (2200 Sunport Boulevard. Tel. 505-244- 7700. abqsunport.com), which is wrap ping up a terminal renovation that has refurbished public spaces and also added new dining and retail outlets.

Several other attractions in the city have have also unveiled upgrades and new features. The Sandia Peak Tramway (30 Tramway Rd NE. Tel. 505-856-1532. sandiapeak.com), for example, has updated its technology. A ride aboard this aerial tramway is a must-do for first-time visitors; the view from the 10,378-foot crest of the Sandia Mountains is truly impressive. TEN 3 (30 Tramway Road NE. Tel. 505-764-8363. ten3tram.com) a restaurant that sits near the top, offers opportunities to dine while enjoying the panoramic vista.

Also new in the Sandia Mountains is the Challenge Trail extension, a new, five-mile trail opened by the U.S. Forest Service that’s ideal for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding.

Another must-see attraction in Albuquerque is the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center (2401 12th Street NW. Tel. 505- 843-7270. indianpueblo.org), which was founded in 1976 by the 19 Pueblo tribes of New Mexico. In 2024, the facility was approved for a Grant for Arts Projects award by the National Endowment for the Arts, and also opened the Indian Pueblo Entrepreneur Complex, which offers resources for entrepreneurs and has a commercial kitchen.

The Cultural Center provides a fascinating introduction to this region’s 19 Pueblo tribes, with its extensive exhibits and events that offer even more opportunities to connect with the culture of New Mexico’s Native Americans. Annual events include American Indian Week, which takes place in April with live music, dance, exhibitions, and an arts market.

Regardless of when you visit the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, one of the most popular parts of the facility is the Indian Pueblo Kitchen (2401 12th Street NW. Tel. 505-724-3510. indianpueblokitchen. org), a restaurant that gave me my first experience with traditional New Mexican cuisine. I fell in love quickly as I nibbled mouthwatering fry bread and savored the Taste of the Pueblos, an entrée that includes three stews: green chile pork, red chile beef, and bison. My friend ordered a delicious Monte Cristo made with Pueblo oven bread that had been battered and deep fried with Swiss and cheddar cheese, roasted turkey, and ham.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS IN ALBUQUERQUE

Also new in Albuquerque is the first phase of a new Australia Habitat at the ABQ BioPark (903 10th St. SW. Tel. 505-768- 2000. cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark), which features blue penguins and other seabirds. A new section that is part of a 15-year expansion plan includes an Asia exhibit featuring a Malayan tiger, snow leopards, and orangutans.

Old Town Albuquerque, the historic area that’s dotted with dozens of independent shops and businesses, is another rewarding place to check out what’s new. The neighborhood hosts a variety of events in every season, including the Albuquerque Museum Car Show in May, San Felipe de Neri Fiestas in June, Day of the Dead activities in late October and early November, and the Old Town Holiday Stroll and tree lighting in December.

Several cultural institutions also host activities and exhibits throughout the year, including the National Hispanic Culture Center (1701 4th Street NW. Tel. 505-246-2261. nhccnm.org), which is um of Natural History and Science (1801 Mountain Rd NW. Tel. 505-841-2800. nmnaturalhistory.org), which stages an ever-changing array of temporary exhibits to complement its permanent collection of natural artifacts and educational materials.

Albuquerque’s creative side, mean while, continues to evolve in impressive ways. The historic neighborhood called Barelas, for example, is in the midst of a major beautification program that’s bringing new, large-scale public artwork.

One of the city’s newest artistic venues is the Groove Artspace (309 Gold Avenue SW. Tel. 505-750-1713. the grooveartspace.com), a woman-owned arts teaching cooperative that hosts classes, exhibits, and artist studios.

There’s even a bit of news at a historic site just outside the city. If you happen to be a true “friend of Dorothy”—i.e., a fan of Hollywood legend Judy Garland—you may want to consider a 33-mile drive south of Albuquerque to the town of Belen, where the Belen Harvey House Museum (104 North 1st Street, Belen. Tel. 505-861-0581. harveyhousemuseum.org) show cases the history of a legendary chain of restaurants that operated along railroad routes from the mid 19th to the mid 20th century. Queer icon Judy Garland helped to cement the Harvey brand in pop culture back in 1946, when she portrayed a waitress in the musical The Harvey Girls. We enjoyed our visit to the museum, which is set in a beautiful former restaurant that dates to 1910, and I was surprised by how fascinating the artifacts and recreated rooms were.

CULINARY EXPERIENCES

I am enamored with Albuquerque’s mouthwatering food scene. It’s the perfect place to sample New Mexican culinary traditions as well as cutting-edge international dishes. We enjoyed an especially tasty dinner in the beautiful ambiance of Farm & Table (8917 4th St NW. Tel. 505-503-7124. farmandtablenm.com), which offers a sophisticated menu that includes bountiful fresh salads, seafood, beef, chicken, and season al side dishes. The setting, which com bines indoor and outdoor dining in a lovely, rural farm setting with upscale style, is a big part of the experience. It’s worth checking the restaurant’s schedule, since they sometimes host interesting culinary events, such as a recent Farmer’s Dinner, which included a five-course beer pairing dinner in partnership with the Bow & Arrow Brewing Company.

Bow & Arrow Brewing Company (608 McKnight Avenue NW. Tel. 505-247- 9800. bowandarrowbrewing.com), by the way, is also worth a visit. Owned by a queer indigenous couple, it’s an attractive venue that serves a wide range of beers, including a collection called Native Land, which is brewed on Native land and benefits Native non-profit organizations.

We also enjoyed our time at the Casa Rondeña Winery (733 Chavez Road NW. Tel. 505-344-5911. casarondena.com), a beautiful place with architecture that made me feel as if I’d been transported to Italy. Casa Rondeña recently doubled their acreage and added a new event center for weddings and private functions.

Also relatively new on the scene are the Goose Nest (3503 Central Avenue NE. Instagram.com/goose_nest_abq/?hl=en), the new brick-and-mortar incarnation of a popular vegan food truck; and Café Chica (1700 Central Avenue SW. Tel. 505-322-2183. wearecafechica.com), a woman-owned donut shop at the El Vado hotel.

The Sawmill Market (1909 Bellamah Avenue NW. Tel. 505-563-4473. sawmillmarket.com), a food hall that opened in 2020, recently welcomed new vendors including Sweets Soda Fountain, a dessert shop with boozy drinks, and Frenchie’s Dips and Tots, a French dip eatery. Craft beers, meanwhile, are the draw at the Ghost Light Saloon (1100 Bellamah Avenue NW. Tell 505-200-3999. breakfastisoverrated.com/hoppyhour), which recently opened at the Painted Lady Bed & Brew with a variety of local craft beers.

OUTSTANDING ANNUAL EVENTS

Albuquerque hosts multiple large-scale events every year that are worth planning a vacation around. Albuquerque Pride (abqpride.com), New Mexico’s largest pride celebration, takes place in early June and includes a parade, festiva, and other events.

The Gathering of Nations Pow Wow (3301 Coors Boulevard NW, Suite R300. Tel. gatheringofnations.com), which takes place in April, attracts more than 500 tribes from the United States and more than 200 from Canada for what is described as North America’s largest pow wow. Open to the public, the Gathering of Nations features live music, a parade, and an Indian Traders Market with handmade crafts and traditional cuisine.

In October, the skies become especially colorful during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta (4401 Alameda Boulevard NE. Tel. 505-821-1000. balloonfiesta.com), which features daytime and evening balloon ascensions, drone light shows, a chainsaw carving exhibition, and fireworks. This year (2025) is the 53rd edition of this popular festival, which takes place at the 360-acre Balloon Fiesta Park.

Music and dance lovers may also want to consider a visit during Festival Flamenco Albuquerque (1771 Bellamah Avenue NW, Suite A. Tel. 505-242-7600. ffabq.org), which takes place every June (the 2025 edition is slated for June 20-28, 2025). The festival features live performances, workshops, and a children’s flamenco camp. If you can’t make it for the festival, you can still tap into some flamenco excitement by paying a visit to Casa Flamenca (401 Rio Grande Boulevard NW. Tel. 505-247-0622. casaflamenca.org), which hosts performances by flamenco artists from around the world, and also offers flamenco dance and music classes.

HOTEL NEWS

In addition to the Hotel ZAZZ, several other accommodations have recently entered the city’s hospitality scene, including the the Element Albuquerque Uptown (2430 Louisiana Boulevard NE, Tel. 505-675-1400. marriott.com), Home2 Suites by Hilton Albuquerque Airport (3021 University Boulevard SE. Tel. 505-903-6200. hilton.com), the Fairfield Inn & Suites Albuquerque Uptown (2160 Louisiana Boulevard NE. Tel. 505-881-9200. marriott.com), and the TownePlace Suites Albuquerque Uptown (2160 Louisiana Boulevard NE. Tel. 505-881-1919. marriott.com). The Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites properties make up a dual-branded hotel complex in Uptown Albuquerque. Scheduled to open by press time was the ARRIVE Albuquerque (717 Central Avenue NW. arrivehotels.com), set in an updated version of the former Downtowner Motor Inn, a 1960s motel on Route 66.

Several existing hotels, meanwhile, have spruced up their offerings, including the Imperial (701 Central Avenue NE. Tel. 505-460-1950. theimperialabq.com), another refurbished motel on Route 66, and the Embassy Suites by Hilton Albuquerque (1000 Woodward Place NE. Tel. 505-245-7100. hilton.com), which underwent a multimillion-dollar upgrade.

