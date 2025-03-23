Home » Travel With Pride — Stealth Bros & Co

by Kelsy Chauvin
Travel with Pride Stealth Bros & Co

Get organized in a most stylish way with the Limited Edition: Pride Duffel from Stealth Bros & Co. Expertly crafted from eco-friendly materials, this 19-inch duffel bag blends savvy style and versatility, with zippered pockets for personal storage, metal clasps, and other compartments to keep your gear organized. You may remember the brand’s founder and CEO Braxton T. Fleming from his debut as the first black trans man to secure a spot on Shark Tank. Today, Stealth Bros & Co shines as a forward-thinking bag and accessories brand creating high-quality, durable, stylish products tailored to the needs of under-represented communities. $65. stealthbrosco.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

