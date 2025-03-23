Travel With Pride — Stealth Bros & Co

Get organized in a most stylish way with the Limited Edition: Pride Duffel from Stealth Bros & Co. Expertly crafted from eco-friendly materials, this 19-inch duffel bag blends savvy style and versatility, with zippered pockets for personal storage, metal clasps, and other compartments to keep your gear organized. You may remember the brand’s founder and CEO Braxton T. Fleming from his debut as the first black trans man to secure a spot on Shark Tank. Today, Stealth Bros & Co shines as a forward-thinking bag and accessories brand creating high-quality, durable, stylish products tailored to the needs of under-represented communities. $65. stealthbrosco.com

