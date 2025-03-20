The Art Of Seeing By Blake Kuwahara

Stand out and see clearly why Blake Kuwahara glasses sparkle. Armed with a doctorate in optometry and an eye for innovation, Kuwuhara is designing some of today’s most spectacular spectacles. The label’s eyeglass and sunglass frames are individually hand-cast and crafted in Japan, and tailor subtle angles and curves for each model. They’re also especially durable, with double-layer acetate, custom stainless-steel hinges, gentle-fit nosepads, and other stylishly smart finishes that make every pair both stunning and comfortable. A proud LGBTQ+ designer, Kuwuhara calls attention to each frames’ touch, feel, and workmanship as his way “to create something artful yet wearable.” $520 and up. blakekuwahara.com

