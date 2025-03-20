Home » The Art Of Seeing By Blake Kuwahara

The Art Of Seeing By Blake Kuwahara

by Kelsy Chauvin
Stand out and see clearly why Blake Kuwahara glasses sparkle. Armed with a doctorate in optometry and an eye for innovation, Kuwuhara is designing some of today’s most spectacular spectacles. The label’s eyeglass and sunglass frames are individually hand-cast and crafted in Japan, and tailor subtle angles and curves for each model. They’re also especially durable, with double-layer acetate, custom stainless-steel hinges, gentle-fit nosepads, and other stylishly smart finishes that make every pair both stunning and comfortable. A proud LGBTQ+ designer, Kuwuhara calls attention to each frames’ touch, feel, and workmanship as his way “to create something artful yet wearable.” $520 and up. blakekuwahara.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

