Instant BlueTooth Wireless Transmitter by TwelveSouth

by Kelsy Chauvin
It happens to the best of us. We reach our airplane seat and realize that our favorite headphones have the wrong jack. TwelveSouth’s AirFly Pro has the answer. This 2.5-inch smart gadget plugs into a standard (old-school) audio jack and becomes an instant Bluetooth-wireless transmitter, compatible with any headphones brand. The AirFly Pro runs up to 25 hours on a single USB-C charge, and allows two pairs of headphones to connect at one time, so you can share your sound. It works great for the gym and gaming devices, too, as well as in a car AUX jack to play your tunes on the road. $55. twelvesouth.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

