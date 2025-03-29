Instant BlueTooth Wireless Transmitter by TwelveSouth

It happens to the best of us. We reach our airplane seat and realize that our favorite headphones have the wrong jack. TwelveSouth’s AirFly Pro has the answer. This 2.5-inch smart gadget plugs into a standard (old-school) audio jack and becomes an instant Bluetooth-wireless transmitter, compatible with any headphones brand. The AirFly Pro runs up to 25 hours on a single USB-C charge, and allows two pairs of headphones to connect at one time, so you can share your sound. It works great for the gym and gaming devices, too, as well as in a car AUX jack to play your tunes on the road. $55. twelvesouth.com

