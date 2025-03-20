Home » Take It All Off with Panasonic

Take It All Off with Panasonic

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Kelsy Chauvin
For a small shaver with huge results, the Panasonic ARC5 PALM 5-Blade Electric Luxury Razor has it all. The ARC5 skips the clunky shaver look in favor of an elegant, Deco-like design that’s crafted from NAGORI, an upcycled plastic-alternative material made from seawater minerals—so it looks like a delicate marble pattern and feels more like ceramic. Its function is top-notch, with five hypoallergenic, Japanese stainless-steel blades, plus adaptive beard-sensor technology that adjusts motor speed and conforms to your face’s natural contours. The ARC5 is waterproof, comes in white or black, has a handy zipper case, and its USB-C battery runs for 50 minutes on one charge. $270. shop.panasonic.com

