PASSPORT’s Insiders Guide to LGBTQ+ Orlando Weddings and Honeymoons courtesy of award-winning Chef Jamie McFadden.

Chef Jamie McFadden began to build his reputation as an award-winning chef working at various high-profile restaurants including his own restaurant, Mimi’s Café & Wine Bar.

In 1998 he founded Cuisiniers Catered Cuisine & Events (cuisinierscater.com) and just celebrated 26 years of creating unforgettable events. In early 2011 Jamie introduced Central Floridians to his version of a tasting bar with his “Bar J Me” concept. The Orlando Sentinel stated, “Bar J Me reinvents the chef table.”

Other career highlights include preparing two Central Florida- inspired meals at the James Beard House in New York City. Appearing and Cooking on NBC’s Today Show “Dinner in the Sky” segment with Bravo’s 3rd Season Top Chef winner Hung Huynh, and teaching at the Walt Disney World, Disney Institute. When not in the kitchen Jamie is an active Chef Ambassador for the Edible Education Experience and has sat on the advisory boards of Edible Orlando Magazine, The Second Harvest Food Bank’s Community Kitchen, The Central Florida Hope & Help Center, and has participated in the “Chefs Move Schools” program.

The Orlando Business Journal named Jamie one of Orlando’s “40 Under 40,” which recognizes the rising young professionals who are shaping the economy of Central Florida. Jamie was also inducted into the Orlando Sentinel Culinary Hall of Fame, and Best Chefs America, along with being invited to sit on the national advisory board of BCA.

To discover the best places to celebrate your wedding and honeymoon, we asked Chef Jamie McFadden to be our Insider guide to planning and enjoying the best experiences Orlando has to offer couples getting married.

What is it about Orlando that makes it the perfect place for a destination wedding or honeymoon?

I’ve had the amazing opportunity to work in the Central Florida hospitality industry for over 30 years, and I can say with confidence that the graciousness our local food, beverage, and entertainment professionals exude is uniquely sincere and extremely inclusive. When you combine this ethos with amazing sunshine and our city’s accessibility, Orlando should be on every couple’s radar when considering wedding and honeymoon destinations.

Planning a wedding can be a real challenge. What do you suggest couples do to make their special day a great experience? Also, can you recommend any LGBTQ wedding planners in Orlando?

Whether you’re planning a micro wedding or a celebration for 300, the details can sometimes be overwhelming. It’s extremely important when interviewing planners, caterers and other event professionals that you find them to be very engaged in your conversation and sincerely excited about your special day, your families, your friends, and most importantly…You!! The following questions are good cues for finding a true partner in assisting to make your ideas and dreams a reality. 1. Where did the two of you meet? 2. Describe your favorite date night activity. 3. Are you planning a honeymoon? If so, have you selected a location? 4. What is the number one detail that is most important to you on your wedding day? 5. What is the one thing you most want to remember from your wedding day? The answers to these types of questions give great insight to your wedding designer about your personality, and a peek at what things are most important to you. In regards to LGBTQ wedding planners in Orlando, I would recommend Lee James with BLB Hacienda. Lee has decades of design experience and his floral creations are breathtaking.

Orlando has many wonderful hotels and resorts. What are some of your favorites for people planning a destination wedding?

Central Florida’s hotels and resorts are constantly evolving with new properties launching frequently. There is something here for every budget and style. Currently, my top three picks would include: Four Seasons Resort Orlando; Evermore Orlando Resort; and The AC Hotel Orlando Downtown.

When it comes time for the wedding ceremony, what places, including outdoor venues, would you put on the top of your list of best places to say “I do.”

As lovely as our weather is in Orlando, it’s extremely important when choosing a month to visit and/or get married to keep in mind that we do experience a rainy season. Outdoor wed- dings are lovely in March, April, May, October and November. During the remaining months, I would strongly suggest an indoor venue. A few of my favorite venues include: The Maitland Art & History Center Mayan Chapel; The Winter Park Library; BLB Hacienda in Seminole Count; and Leu Gardens in Downtown Orlando

What are some of your must haves when it comes to a fabulous wedding reception?

Obviously, a wedding celebration is all about the couple saying “I Do,” and as a planner, ensuring that their personalities shine for all to see on their special day. I do believe however, that it’s also extremely important to provide all invited guests an experience that they will not soon forget. This includes simple things like easily accessible water stations, shaded areas and extra sunglasses if a celebration is outside. Comfortable furniture if the ceremony is extended or if it’s a multi-course dinner. Most definitely, without exception, an offering of the highest quality and most creative food menu your budget allows. Your guests will not be disappointed if you offer a limited bar menu, or if you have a DJ or acoustic entertainment rather than an orchestra. However, ALL guests remember their food experience at weddings. So take time in making this decision, as it’s something you too will also remember for many years to come. Be sure to schedule food tastings and ask questions, share with the chef some of your favorite food memories. And confirm with the culinary team that those guests with dietary restrictions will be accommodated.

Before or after the ceremony and reception, some couples like to share time with their family and friends. What are some of the “only in Orlando” experiences you would recommend?

Entertainment is the number one reason folks visit Central Florida. There is something for everyone, from the theme parks to gorgeous boat tours through our lakes and canals in Winter Park. Air Boat rides, water parks, nearby beaches, amazing dining, sporting events, horseback riding, water skiing, swimming with the dolphins, our unique Enzian Theater, The Park Ave shopping district…the list just goes on and on. It’s really about stepping out of your normal comfort zone and planning a group activity that your family and friends may never get the chance to do again.

Now, it’s time for the honeymoon! Please give us your list of some of the most romantic places to celebrate your love in Orlando.

Some newlyweds enjoy adventure, others just want to kick back and relax after the hustle & bustle of a grand celebration. For the latter, I would highly recommend a few nights at The Ritz Carlton Grande Lakes and include a full days couple retreat in their spa, or at The Four Seasons Resort, for a similar experience. Both properties pamper newlyweds and both offer gorgeous spas, outdoor areas, and scrumptious food choices with top notch customer service.

