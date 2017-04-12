Celebrating Love In… gay Key West

The islands of the Florida Keys salute diversity and the subtropical island of Key West is internationally known as a top gay and lesbian vacation spot, celebrating openness and pride.

For couples planning to wed, the Florida Keys and Key West’s natural beauty is as appealing as its unique freedoms. Key West offers couples a welcoming atmosphere and some of the most memorable settings imaginable for their wedding, whether it’s small and intimate or delightfully elaborate.

Couples can pledge to love and honor each other in a variety of settings a lush rainforest garden surrounded by whispering palms and fragrant orchids; the sandy beach at Fort Zachary Taylor, where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Gulf of Mexico; or the serene, secluded courtyard of a lovely guesthouse.

Key West’s Metropolitan Community Church is a gay-oriented nondenominational church, and its pastors have been performing commitment ceremonies for gay and lesbian couples since 1984 in anticipation of marriage equality.

Key West weddings may be religious or civil and take place at a church, on the Monroe County Courthouse steps where the Florida Keys’ first same-sex marriage occurred or elsewhere on the island They can range from a simple exchange of vows to a full ceremony with music by an organist or classical ensemble. Complete coordination and photography packages also are available.

