Reading is Sexy with Rakuten’s Kobo Libra 2
Dominique Leach
Brilliant Skincare For Men from Lumin
Focus On This | Nikon’s PROSTAFF P3
Fly Into Summer With These Travel Tips
LGBTQ+ Orlando Weddings And Honeymoons
A Taste of Fort Lauderdale
Mark Hunter and Greg Kafka of The Bent...
A Commitment to Sustainable Travel in Northern Germany
Exploring LGBTQ+ Medellin, Colombia
Reading is Sexy with Rakuten's Kobo Libra 2

Reading is Sexy with Rakuten’s Kobo Libra 2

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Kobo Libra 2 e-reader

For your next trip, pack up to a whopping 24,000 e-books in one slim, seven inch package with Rakuten’s Kobo Libra 2 e-reader. One of the most popular e-readers on the market, the Libra 2 is a savvy rival to other brands thanks to a bevy of versatile features. It’s lightweight and ergonomic, with anti-glare touch-screen and page-turn buttons on an easy-hold frame, plus adjustable page sizing and display options. Better still, it’s waterproof and made with recycled plastic, with 32GB of storage for tons of e-books and up to 150 Kobo Audiobooks—all of it seamlessly refreshing from your account via built-in Bluetooth wireless technology. Kobo’s catalogue of e-books are available as single purchases, or unlimited with a Kobo Plus subscription ($8 to $10 per month, with a free first month). Most public libraries also invite ebook checkouts too, making the Libra 2 an easy way to get lit. $190. us.kobobooks.com

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

