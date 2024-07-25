Reading is Sexy with Rakuten’s Kobo Libra 2

For your next trip, pack up to a whopping 24,000 e-books in one slim, seven inch package with Rakuten’s Kobo Libra 2 e-reader. One of the most popular e-readers on the market, the Libra 2 is a savvy rival to other brands thanks to a bevy of versatile features. It’s lightweight and ergonomic, with anti-glare touch-screen and page-turn buttons on an easy-hold frame, plus adjustable page sizing and display options. Better still, it’s waterproof and made with recycled plastic, with 32GB of storage for tons of e-books and up to 150 Kobo Audiobooks—all of it seamlessly refreshing from your account via built-in Bluetooth wireless technology. Kobo’s catalogue of e-books are available as single purchases, or unlimited with a Kobo Plus subscription ($8 to $10 per month, with a free first month). Most public libraries also invite ebook checkouts too, making the Libra 2 an easy way to get lit. $190. us.kobobooks.com

You May Also Enjoy