Hammacher Schlemmer Amphibious Sub-Surface Watercraft

Hammacher Schlemmer is renowned for providing high-quality and unique gifts of all sorts, but their Amphibious Sub-Surface Watercraft just might be their most unique creation yet. This drivable craft can roll right off the shoreline of a lake or ocean into the water, instantly transforming into a submarine complete with an underwater cockpit big enough for two passengers. Discover shipwrecks, coral reefs, and a myriad of marine life, all from the comfort of your own personal watercraft. $300,000. www.hammacher.com

