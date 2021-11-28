Spice Up Your World

Cooking and baking are premier pastimes that many people discovered while spending more time at home during the last couple of years. Now, chefs of all experience levels can bring an international flair to their dishes with Smith & Truslow’s World Traveler spice set. All the blends are organic, GMOfree, and allow at-home cooks to travel to Addis Ababa with berbere seasoning, New Orleans with Cajun spices, and even the sunny isles of Greece with Greek seasonings. In total, the set has nine unique seasoning blends, four of which are salt-free. $69. www.smithandtruslow.com

