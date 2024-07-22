Focus On This | Nikon’s PROSTAFF P3

You don’t need to be an avid bird watcher to start packing top-notch binoculars on every trip. The clarity, design, and amazing zoom of Nikon’s PROSTAFF P3 10×30 binoculars are enough for any traveler to get addicted to zeroing in on the smallest details, from wildlife and landscapes, to concert performers and sports stars. Built with waterproof, fog proof, and drop-resistant materials, these compact binoculars weigh in at just one pound. And with 10X magnification and eyecups that work well with or without eyeglasses, you’ll be able to focus in on subjects 1,000 feet in the distance that seem just 350 feet away—making a stadium concert appear more like a cabaret club. $140. nikonusa.com

