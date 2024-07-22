Monday, July 22, 2024
Focus On This | Nikon’s PROSTAFF P3

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
Nikon’s PROSTAFF P3 10x30 Binoculars

You don’t need to be an avid bird watcher to start packing top-notch binoculars on every trip. The clarity, design, and amazing zoom of Nikon’s PROSTAFF P3 10×30 binoculars are enough for any traveler to get addicted to zeroing in on the smallest details, from wildlife and landscapes, to concert performers and sports stars. Built with waterproof, fog proof, and drop-resistant materials, these compact binoculars weigh in at just one pound. And with 10X magnification and eyecups that work well with or without eyeglasses, you’ll be able to focus in on subjects 1,000 feet in the distance that seem just 350 feet away—making a stadium concert appear more like a cabaret club. $140. nikonusa.com

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

