Destination Candles

The woman-owned Scripted Fragrance has launched a deliciously exciting candle collection inspired by locations around America. The Florida Keys candle mixes tropical scents of citrus, coconut, and rum. The Oregon candle displays the Cascade forests with scents of balsam firs. And the New York City Holiday candle creates a spirited aroma of pine and holly berry—you’ll feel like you’re at Rockefeller for the tree lighting! Candle choices span from every state to major cities and holiday destinations. $24. www.ScriptedFragrance.com

