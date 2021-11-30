Let’s face it, the pandemic changed travel. We are now more aware, caring, and thoughtful of the world around us. Sustainable and regenerative tourism is influencing the travel sector, and for good reason. It’s time that we give back to the locations we visit. Fortunately, with Discover Corps, you can do just that. They set up itineraries that mix adventure, culture, great food, and service, all in one. From tagging manatees in Belize to feeding elephants in Thailand, each trip comes with meaningful adventures you’ll never forget. Why give a gift when you can give a life-changing experience? Trip prices include meals, lodging, and activities. Prices start at $2,495. www.discovercorps.com

Journey With a Purpose was last modified: by