Discover Accessible Travel for All in Greater Fort Lauderdale

Greater Fort Lauderdale embraces and welcomes all travelers to experience their 31 vibrant communities. This extends to providing one-of-a-kind travel experiences for everyone under the sun, including people with invisible and visible disabilities.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, which launched in 2021, begins as soon as a visitor disembarks at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. This program offers visitors with hidden disabilities, including hearing or visual impairments, learning difficulties, mobility, speech, and other challenges a subtle way to obtain extra assistance or time when navigating throughout the airport. All travelers have to do is let the airport know their travel dates in advance of arrival and request a lanyard or pin displaying the sunflower. The sunflower symbol is recognized worldwide, raising awareness about people’s hidden disabilities, and airport employees are on alert that assistance may be needed.

Visit Lauderdale and Wheel the World, a company providing accessible travel experiences for 250 destinations with detailed information for people with disabilities, partnered in 2023 to analyze accessibility through a variety of different perspectives. Wheel the World found that Greater Fort Lauderdale is a destination for everyone and prioritizes accessibility and inclusion in ways that few other destinations do.

Visit Lauderdale and Wheel the World collaborated on a series called “Seguimos,” in 2024, which translates to “keep going” in English. “Seguimos” is a three-episode series that celebrates exploration, inclusivity, and movement through three different perspectives of people with invisible, physical, and visual disabilities.

Henry Martinez, a gay blind surfer and influencer was featured in the final installment of the revered series. The video shows Henry’s remarkable encounters, including experiencing Fort Lauderdale’s energetic LGBTQ+ scene, exploring nature, and vibing with the locals.

There is also an AccessNow app that features a wide variety of accessible places in Greater Fort Lauderdale and worldwide.

Accessible tourism provides an opportunity to educate and appreciate all visitors. Greater Fort Lauderdale’s doors are wide open to ALL with welcoming arms, and they want visitors to have memorable vacation moments. They work to give travelers information on the availability of sign language interpreters, listening devices, the understanding of the autism spectrum, and wheelchairs.

A variety of attractions, beaches, hotels, theaters, and more in Greater Fort Lauderdale shine at offering access to everyone and providing a smooth experience.

Here are some of the Greater Fort Lauderdale businesses that go above and beyond to accommodate all abilities:

Get Around

Explore Greater Fort Lauderdale with Sun & Fun Cycles, the ideal way to exercise, people watch or go sightseeing. They also have a line of beach chairs, bicycle models, motorized scooters, and wheelchairs offering beach and recreation accessibility for individuals. Cruise down Fort Lauderdale’s New River aboard the Jungle Queen Riverboat with accessible room on the ground floor or take a one-of a-kind floating tiki bar cruise with Cruisin’ Tikis accommodating passengers with wheelchairs and providing them easy access to come aboard. Visitors can also make use of the Brightline, which is designed to easily assist passengers with walkers and other assistive devices, or they can take the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, which accommodates people with motorized or non-foldable wheelchairs.

Things To Do

Enjoy a night at the theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts or The Parker, both feature amenities including complimentary assisted listening devices and special seats for purchase for everyone to have an opportunity to experience the performing arts. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts also welcomes service animals and offers sensory-friendly showings of performances on weekends. Journey back in time to the 1920s at the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens where guests can bring their service animals and free wheelchairs are available. If art and science are more your thing, check out the Coral Springs Museum of Art with guided tours for people on the autism spectrum, the Museum of Discovery and Science which offers sensory-friendly film screenings on select days, or the NSU Art Museum of Fort Lauderdale where the entire museum is wheelchair friendly. Nature lovers can experience all Broward County parks from Tree Tops Park to Topeekeegee Yugnee Park featuring wheelchair-friendly trails and fitness zones, Butterfly World and Flamingo Gardens are both 100% wheelchair accessible and allow service dogs. Hugh Taylor Birch State Park and Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park are great for beachgoers providing beach wheelchairs, allowing service animals, and featuring accessible picnic pavilions and restrooms. Then get your shop on at shopping destinations like the Broward Mall or Sawgrass Mills with complimentary wheelchairs and plenty of handicapped parking.

Restaurants

Dine around Greater Fort Lauderdale’s inclusive-friendly restaurants such as Aruba Beach Café, JB’s On the Beach, Vinos on Las Olas, and many other delicious restaurants from which to choose. At Friendship Café, they serve up kosher Mediterranean food and go above and beyond in offering employment opportunities and training to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Stay

A variety of wonderful hotels in Greater Fort Lauderdale offer every guest a hassle-free stay with accessible swimming pools, entrances, and more, including LGBTQ+-friendly hotels like the AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach, Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach & Spa, Plunge Beach Resort, The Atlantic Hotel & Spa, and other luxurious accommodations.

