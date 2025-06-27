Rancho La Puerta, Tecate, México

When it comes to childhood memories, there are none more near and dear to my heart than those from sleepaway camp.

Despite oppressive central Florida heat with zero air conditioning, 12 boys to a single toilet, shower, and sink, as well as toupee-like Spanish moss that crept its way into practically every orifice. Circle F Dude Ranch always felt like a temporary respite from the real world where I could ride horses, swim in a lake, play sand volleyball, and, most importantly, meet other kids from around the country.

It came as no surprise that a recent one-week stay at Rancho La Puerta elicited the same joy, in addition to welcomed waves of nostalgia. Situated in the cinnamon-hued foothills of Tecate, Mexico, the casita-style wellness resort offers a jam–packed schedule of activities reminiscent of the summers I spent in Lake Wales, yet tailored towards adults in need of a complete disconnect from the exhausting and stress-induced realities of everyday life. Cell phone use is also prohibited outside of your room to foster an environment of peace, quiet, and self-reflection.

What makes the property so special is not only its range of programming but the fact that classes are spearheaded by experts in their respective fields, from award-winning dance instructors to former professional athletes. These provide guests with an opportunity to learn from the best of the best, while also challenging themselves to step out of their comfort zones and acquire new skills. That said, classes, some more demanding than others, can always be adjusted to accommodate every type of participant. A small sampling includes: HIIT, barre, kickboxing, pickleball, Pilates, sound healing, meditation, yoga, water aerobics, and jazz. Rancho also offers a handful of morning hikes through the boulder gardens of Mt. Kuchumaa, one of which ends at the property’s organic farm and garden where guests nosh on a nourishing breakfast that incorporates ingredients foraged shortly after sunrise. Dishes include fresh eggs, blistered peppers, and juice elixirs to start the morning feeling nourished and rejuvenated.

Most meals are served buffet-style in a communal setting but with the choice to request a private table in the evenings with a preset menu. There are always vegetarian, vegan, and allergen-free options available and, while carnivores may have to adjust to a week without red meat, pork, and poultry, the abundance of nutritious veggie and seafood dishes more than satisfies any hunger pangs. In fact, as someone who suffers regularly from bouts of indigestion, I didn’t encounter one “episode” during my entire stay. This was attributed entirely to my daily diet, which featured robust salads topped with fennel pollen, lentil and bean-based soups, as well as plant-based protein sources such as grilled tempeh and spiced tofu. I appreciated this departure from my typical food pyramid as it forced me to identify potential inflammatory triggers such as beef and nightshades.

Guests seeking a more elevated culinary experience are encouraged to book a wine pairing dinner at Bazar del Sol, which also touts an espresso bar and upscale boutique with handmade artisanal creations. Thematic cooking classes with internationally renowned chefs are also accessible to gastro-minded travelers for an additional fee.

A stay at Rancho is engaging, invigorating, and uplifting, but if you over do it, the on-site spa boasts an impressive array of treatments that bring immediate relief to sore muscles and overactive minds. Categorized into four types of offerings based on personal short-term goals (Cleanse, Energize, Relax, Restore), guests can book multiple sessions, ranging from facials and massages to body wraps and stretching hours. These can also include holistic therapies such as Feldenkrais®, Reiki, and WATSU® to ease the brain and body. Additionally, hair, nail, and waxing services are also available upon request, though Mexico’s notorious humidity certainly won’t lend itself to blowouts.

At night, guests come home to one of 86 casitas that vary in size and overall vibe. Most villas are fitted with cozy fireplaces and private patios, and are decorated with Spanish-style wood-beamed ceilings, hand-painted mosaics, and colorful folk art.

Though Rancho has everything a traveler may desire in a typical wellness retreat, its crown jewel is its opportunities to learn from and connect with other people. This includes dining hours, workshops, live entertainment, guest lecturers, arts and crafts, and potential one-on-one time with the resort’s beloved founder, Deborah Szekely. At a remarkable 100 years-old, Szekeley not only possesses the secret to a long and prosperous life but is also actively engaged in the Tecate and San Diego communities through charity and activism. She shares her wisdom through a weekly fireside chat that is, by far, one of the most popular evening events.

The majority of Rancho visitors fall under the spell of what’s been affectionately dubbed as “ranch magic” and find no reason to venture off property, But if you’re itching to explore a bit of Tecate culture, you can coordinate a taxi or shuttle ride into the city. Favorite attractions include the Zona Arqueologico de Vallecitos, a contemporary vegan meal at Restaurante Amores, and a beer tasting at Tecate Brewery.

No matter the intention, a visit to Rancho La Puerta guarantees an unrivaled calm and tranquility that most of us haven’t experienced in years or even decades. It’s a chance to focus entirely on yourself in an atmosphere with every self-love resource and amenity at your disposal.

Getting There: Rancho La Puerta provides scheduled and complimentary ground transportation for all Saturday and Wednesday arrivals and departures to and from San Diego International Airport. This includes transportation through the Tecate border. Travel plans must be submitted no later than two weeks prior to arrival and all additions or changes beyond this date are subject to availability.

