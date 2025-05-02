For this year’s Pride parties, pop open a spritz or shake your favorite cocktail with a fresh new spirit. Anytime Spritz is making “regenerative organic” gin, vodka, and canned-spritz cocktails that taste delicious and practice sustainability. The brand is led by Maddy Rotman and Taylor Lanzet, two lesbians on a mission to create alcoholic beverages that are organic-certified, gluten-free, and made entirely on-site in Hudson, New York—for shipping around the country. Make a splash this Pride season with the Anytime Spritz Party Pack, 24 cans of the brand’s fabulous vodka-spirited flavors: Herby Lime Fizz, Yuzu Ginger Punch, Cranberry Amaro splash, and Spicy Salty Grapefruit. $92. anytimespritz.com

