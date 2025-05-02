Home » Anytime Spritz

Anytime Spritz

by Kelsy Chauvin
Anytime Spritz Spicy Salt Grapefruit

For this year’s Pride parties, pop open a spritz or shake your favorite cocktail with a fresh new spirit. Anytime Spritz is making “regenerative organic” gin, vodka, and canned-spritz cocktails that taste delicious and practice sustainability. The brand is led by Maddy Rotman and Taylor Lanzet, two lesbians on a mission to create alcoholic beverages that are organic-certified, gluten-free, and made entirely on-site in Hudson, New York—for shipping around the country. Make a splash this Pride season with the Anytime Spritz Party Pack, 24 cans of the brand’s fabulous vodka-spirited flavors: Herby Lime Fizz, Yuzu Ginger Punch, Cranberry Amaro splash, and Spicy Salty Grapefruit. $92. anytimespritz.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

