Get Ghosted For Better Skin

Cleaner than clean sunscreen is the signature of Ghost Democracy’s Invisible Daily Mineral Sunscreen SPF 33. Made for all skin types, tones, and textures, this everyday lotion guards against UVA and UVB rays with the lightest, oil-free touch. The LGBTQ-owned brand is always reliable for its vegan, fragrance-free, highly concentrated formulas made with minerals, extracts, and herbs. And unlike many sunscreens, count on this Invisible SPF 33 to keep your face and neck feeling hydrated and comfortable. $45. ghostdemocracy.com

