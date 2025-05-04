Home » Express Yourself with Only Humxn

by Kelsy Chauvin
Gear up for Pride season—and every day—by sporting a brand that puts unity first. Founded by mighty, queer designer/photographer Bree Pear, Only Humxn makes chic t-shirts, hoodies, hats, jewelry, and accessories that aim to empower the LGBTQ+ community through connection and visibility. Pear launched Only Humxn in 2016, embracing the X in “human” to serve as a neutral gender marker that includes a broader spectrum of identities. This year, the Team Humxn 2025 Tee is one small way to stand together, and to wear our truth. Pear says, “At Only Humxn, we believe in a world where love wins, voices are heard, and everyone has the space to be unapologetically themselves.” Happy Pride! $38. onlyhumxn.com

Kelsy Chauvin is a freelance writer specializing in LGBTQ interests, as well as travel, culture, cannabis, and more. She contributes to an array of publications including PASSORT, Fodor’s Travel, Lonely Planet, EDGE Media Network, and others.

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

