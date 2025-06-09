Explore the changing beauty of the seasons in Provincetown, where freedom and vibrant culture unite and form a welcoming destination.

Provincetown, MA has long been connected to a sense of freedom, from the Pilgrims’ first landing on its shores to the Town’s enduring appeal for gay and lesbian travelers.

Over the years, an eclectic mix of fishermen, whalers, artists, writers, Portuguese immigrants, and members of the LGBTQ+ community have called it home. Today, seasoned visitors and newcomers alike are still drawn to this sandy tip of the Cape for its beauty, its color, and its sheer flamboyance. Courtesy: Provincetown History & Legacy

LGBTQ+ travelers, along with their families and friends, know from first-hand experience that Provincetown is a welcoming destination where you can enjoy a variety of exciting annual events and the freedom to be yourself.

Mark your calendars, pack your bags, and get ready to experience these one-of-a-kind events happening throughout the year in Provincetown:

The Provincetown Portuguese Festival and Blessing of the Fleet will take place from June 26 through 29 with food, dancing, live music, a parade, and other activities. The Portuguese community in Provincetown dates back to the 1860s and their influence can still be seen today in Provincetown’s bakeries and restaurants.

Grab your red, white, and blue for Provincetown’s renowned Independence Week: REVOLUTION! The 4th of July Circuit Party Week happens from June 28 through July 7 and will showcase a line up of dance parties, DJs, pool parties, and more exclusive entertainment. On July 4th, don’t miss out on the Independence Day Parade on Commercial Street and fireworks display on McMillan Pier at dusk.

Lions, and tigers, and Bear Week in Provincetown, Oh My! Over thousands of bears will come together for the largest gathering of bears worldwide during the 25th Anniversary of Bear Week. Celebrate the week by going to different events at bars, clubs, and parties throughout Provincetown from July 12 – 19.

Splish Splash at Girl Splash, a remarkable summer event for women filled with performances by talented comedians and musicians. Other Girl Splash activities will feature bingo, dune buggy tours, lesbian outings, sailing, whale-watching tours, and more. There will also be a variety of different themed parties happening at night including a Pride party and a speakeasy from July 23 – 26.

Discover a celebration of community, creativity, and expression at Provincetown Carnival. This year’s theme is Summer Camp! and will be filled with costume contests, events, parties, and more from August 16 – 23, with the Carnival Parade along Commercial Street on August 21.

If you are a book lover, make sure to check out the Provincetown Book Festival. Hosted by the Provincetown Public Library, the festival will showcase a variety of literary events with guest authors, lots of books, and speakers taking place September 19 – 21.

Theater buffs can pay tribute to Tennessee Williams from September 24 – 28 at the 20th season of the Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival. The festival will feature a fresh take on a rarely produced late play by Tennessee Williams, a new adaptation of a text by Williams, and a series of other performances.

Dust off those leather chaps for Mates Leather Weekend bringing together leather-wearing men for a weekend of mingling and partying in the cool fall weather happening October 2 – 6.

Celebrate being a woman during Provincetown Women’s Week, a festival with 300+ events bringing in talented LGBTQ+ performers from near and far, including actresses, comedians, opera singers, and more. The array of events will feature comedy shows, plays, Provincetown’s own version of American Idol, and other vibrant happenings. There will also be sporting events, exhibits celebrating women in art, and galleries featuring work by female artists. Experience the merrymaking from October 13 – 19.

Express your true self during TransWeek for a week of learning, socializing, and getting together with friends old and new. The mesmerizing event (previously known as the Fantasia Fair) will take place from October 19 – 26.

Embrace your inner Halloween Spirit throughout Spooky Bear Halloween Weekend. There will be a monster mash-up of a costume ball, dances, a haunted house, and more spooky happenings. So grab your costume and make your way to Provincetown during Halloween weekend, October 30 – November 2.

Jingle your bells at Provincetown’s annual LGBTQ+ Holly Folly. This holiday festival highlights includes a market with local businesses, Jingle Bell Run, a Santa-themed run in bathing suits, along with a Champagne Brunch, drag bingo, and other holiday celebrations to bring cheer from December 5 – 7.

