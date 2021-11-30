Top Posts
Home 2021 Gift Guide Stylish and Sustainable Carry-Ons

Stylish and Sustainable Carry-Ons

Paravel Carbon Neutral Luggage

Paravel has created the world’s first carbon-neutral suitcase with their Aviator carry-on. Stylish and practical, the Aviator is actually a sustainable wonder made from things like recycled aluminum and upcycled plastic. Paravel isn’t just committed to the environment, but also humanity. The bags are all constructed in facilities that must follow strict ethical codes, ensuring employees fair wages, safe conditions, and equality in the workplace. With the Aviator, you’ll be the envy of other travelers, all while knowing you support a great company. Starting at $275. www.tourparavel.com

Like
Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hammacher Schlemmer Amphibious Sub-Surface Watercraft

Personal Watercraft

November 28, 2021
Lindt Home of Chocolate | Chocolate making classes

Chocolate Classes With Lindt

November 29, 2021
Nintendo Switch - Gaming Anywhere

Gaming, Anywhere

November 29, 2021
Travel with a Purpose | Discover Corps

Journey With a Purpose

November 30, 2021
Woodzee Sustainable Sunglasses

Protect Your Eyes and the Planet

November 30, 2021
Insta360 Camera | Holiday Gift Guide

Smile For the Camera

November 29, 2021
these are the best gift books for 2021

Hot Type for the Holidays: Best Holiday Gift Books for Travelers 2021

November 26, 2021