Stylish and Sustainable Carry-Ons

Paravel has created the world’s first carbon-neutral suitcase with their Aviator carry-on. Stylish and practical, the Aviator is actually a sustainable wonder made from things like recycled aluminum and upcycled plastic. Paravel isn’t just committed to the environment, but also humanity. The bags are all constructed in facilities that must follow strict ethical codes, ensuring employees fair wages, safe conditions, and equality in the workplace. With the Aviator, you’ll be the envy of other travelers, all while knowing you support a great company. Starting at $275. www.tourparavel.com

