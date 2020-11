Travel emporium Flight 001 has yet again created a travel device that will change every globetrotter’s life. The 4 in 1 adapter is easily color-coded, allowing you to plug in your device to a variety of sockets around the world. Best of all, each plug can be placed together like a puzzle, forming a convenient little cube that’s easy to fit in even the smallest of carry-ons. $25. www.Flight001.com

