Brilliant Skincare For Men from Lumin

by Our Editors
Lunin's No Baggage Trio Travel Pack

Men, it’s time to level-up your skincare, and Lumin is your lift. The brand specializes in new solutions for men’s skincare issues, making good use of nourishing vitamins, active botanicals, and fruit extracts—and none of those unnatural ingredients like parabens or sulfates. The No Baggage Trio Travel Pack is an airport-friendly starter set, with a daily-detox Charcoal Face Wash to absorb dirt; Daily Face Moisturizer made with ginger extract to help even skin tone; and Dark-Circle Defense Balm with caffeine to minimize crows feet and reduce puffiness. With superpowered formulations and affordable prices, Lumin’s products may be the freshest way to stay handsome. $22. luminskin.com

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

