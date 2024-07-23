Brilliant Skincare For Men from Lumin

Men, it’s time to level-up your skincare, and Lumin is your lift. The brand specializes in new solutions for men’s skincare issues, making good use of nourishing vitamins, active botanicals, and fruit extracts—and none of those unnatural ingredients like parabens or sulfates. The No Baggage Trio Travel Pack is an airport-friendly starter set, with a daily-detox Charcoal Face Wash to absorb dirt; Daily Face Moisturizer made with ginger extract to help even skin tone; and Dark-Circle Defense Balm with caffeine to minimize crows feet and reduce puffiness. With superpowered formulations and affordable prices, Lumin’s products may be the freshest way to stay handsome. $22. luminskin.com

