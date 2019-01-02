Exploring The Rainbow Nation South Africa

WHAT TO DO, SEE, DISCOVER, AND EXPERIENCE IN

SOUTH AFRICA

For travelers of all ages, South Africa is one of the top destinations in the world. From luxury safaris and one-of-a kind cultural attractions to culinary, art, and nature explorations, South Africa truly has something for everyone. And we know this from experience!

Travel with us as we explore a diverse range of activities, landscapes, and welcoming communities all over this amazing country. Add to this the warmth, friendliness, and sense of humor of South African locals, and you will soon discover why we have fallen in love with The Rainbow Nation and return here as often as possible.

There are established gay and lesbian communities in Cape Town and Johannesburg, with smaller developments in Pretoria & Durban. Cape Town, often called the “LGBTQ Capital of Africa,” is a favorite destination for many people because of its proximity to the wine region, iconic tourist attractions, vibrant nightlife, and thriving LGBTQ scene.

Wherever you choose to go in South Africa, you are sure to find an exciting things to do, see, taste and experience that you will remember for a lifetime. Join us as we explore this beautiful country that celebrates and cherishes life and diversity every day of the year.

