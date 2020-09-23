Glamping: Where Nature Meets Luxury

Camping is not for everyone. The bugs, sleeping on the ground, lack of plumbing, no thank you. If this isn’t what you’re looking for in a vacation, but you still want to enjoy the great outdoors then try Glamping, or glamorous camping, where nature and luxury meet. Trade the lumpy ground for a comfy bed and enjoy all the amenities of a high end hotel in the middle of nature’s finest locations. Check out these amazing glamping locations that might as well be 5-star hotels.

Fireside Resort

If you’re looking to experience the natural beauty of the American wilderness, while still enjoying the luxury of a hotel suite, then look no further than Fireside Resort in Wilson, Wyoming. Enjoy one of the 25 cabin rentals with cozy fireplaces, full kitchens, and private furnished decks and fire pits. There is plenty to do in the great outdoors here. Hike or bike up one of the many trails or take a trip out on the lake and do some fishing. It’s even better in the winter, being only a quick drive from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort where you can hit the slopes on your skis or snowboard.

Cabins start at around $375 per night and the resort offers a number of different packages you can purchase for both winter and summer activities. Every guest is also welcome to rent a Jeep through the resort to get you from place to place.

Longitude 131°

Staying at Longitude 131° is said to be a life changing experience in the heart of the Australian outback. The site is located just outside the Uluṟu-Kata Tjuṯa National Park which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site. From your room you will look out onto the majestic Uluru, a sandstone formation which is one of the most recognizable natural landmarks in the country. A night here is one of the best ways to experience the natural beauty of Australia.

Their luxury tents start at $1,600 per person, with a two night stay minimum. Each tent includes a king-size bed, comfortable lounge, and a furnished balcony and fireplace. There are also packages that include private guided tours of the natural landscape surrounding the camp.

Sandat Glamping Tents

Staying just one night at the Sandat Glamping Tents in Bali, Indonesia is like staying in paradise. The site has It has 8 luxurious eco- design structures located in the middle of green rice fields that put you right at the center of the islands natural beauty. It is a getaway from the hustle of everyday life. There are a number of ways to enjoy your stay including a spa, relaxing yoga classes, or their elegant restaurant. You can also take a trip to the town of Ubud, the cultural center of the island. A free shuttle service is provided to guests to and from town.

Tents start at around $210 per night and include breakfast, afternoon tea, and a welcome drink. Some tents even have their own private pool and garden. Each tent doesn’t have two things though, a television or a telephone! To contact room service you have to summon them with a wooden instrument. It is the perfect place to detach from everyday life, but don’t worry there is still wifi.

Campera Hotel

One of the best things about camping is getting to spend the night under the stars and Campera Hotel in the Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico allows you to do just that from inside a bubble. Campera has a number of bubble rooms and bubble suites set up in a row facing the vineyards on the grounds. Each bubble includes a cozy full size bed and a private bathroom connected to the room. The open experience of the bubble allows you to feel fully immersed in the nature around you. And of course you can’t stay at a vineyard without trying the wine. Guadalupe Valley has over 80 wineries in the area so you’ll have plenty of opportunities for a wine tasting.

You can rent a bubble room for around $145 per night or upgrade to a bubble suite for $180 per night. Enjoy a a night like no other under millions of stars.

HOSHINOYA Fuji

Sitting at base of Mt Fuji is Hoshinoya Fuji, Japan’s most breathtaking glamping experience. The resort overlooks the beautiful Lake Kawaguchi on a slope of red pines. Each of the 40 cabins are nearly hidden by the surrounding woods and allows you to be truly immersed in the surrounding nature. The inside of the cabins are described as minimalist with subdued colors in order to accentuate the views of the woods around it. The highlight of each room is the balcony staring out onto the lake. You might just want to spend your whole trip out there enjoying the magnificent view. You’ll also enjoy eating among the pine trees with their three dining options. Guests can choose to cook their own meals in the Forest Kitchen with the help of a ‘glamping master’ guiding them, or grab a table in the dining hall where chefs prepare locally caught meat. You could also choose to dine on the terrace of your own cabin.

Cabin’s start at $176 per night depending on the season and size of the cabin. Each has their own private furnished balcony with a campfire. The resort also offers different activities to book with your stay including bike tours, canoeing trips, and different types of cooking lessons.

