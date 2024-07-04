HOTEL THERAPY | The Roundtree in Amagansett, New York

Escape to The Roundtree hotel in Amagansett for a blissful getaway. Stay in a charming barn suite and relax in the tranquil surroundings amidst farmlands and the nearby ocean.

On a recent trip to The Hamptons in New York, I stayed at The Roundtree in beautiful Amagansett. The hotel, which is nestled between the ocean to the south and vast farmlands to the north, pays homage to the farm steading legacy of the area from the 1700s (one of the cottages here dates back over 250+ years!).

I was fortunate enough to stay in a lovely suite in a fully renovated barn from 100+ years ago. My welcome snack featured fresh carrots from Balsam Farms with the intriguing flavor of Amagansett sea salt. The suite features a separate living area with a sleeper sofa, a queen bedroom with luxurious Matouk Terry & Frette linens, and a table with two chairs that is perfect for guests to enjoy their complimentary continental breakfast. The bathroom has a wonderful walk-in shower and features Grown Alchemist Organic Bath Products and plush robes.

The extensive mini bar features water, sparkling water, Harney & Sons iced teas, and sodas. There’s also a Nespresso machine in each room and the option to set up an electronic tea kettle as well. Each room features a snack box from local businesses from around the area. The box contains Tom’s Perfect 10 Granola, North Fork Potato Chips made from locally grown potatoes, and a brownie from South Fork Bakery, a local non-profit organization providing employment opportunities for workers with disabilities. For late-night cravings, there is also the option to order made-to-order snacks.

On my first day at The Roundtree, I was given a tour of the property by Ann Palmer, Director of Hotel Relations, and co-founder of A Chance For Life. Ann has such a genuine personality and a great sense of humor. She’s been in the hotel industry for many years and is very passionate about what she does at The Roundtree. It was great to see how she interacted with the guests and the locals.

Accommodations at The Roundtree include The Barn, which features classic rooms, deluxe rooms, and suites, some with cathedral-style ceilings. There are also cottages where there are studio, garden, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom options from which to choose. The Main House is a historic 2-story house great for a maximum of eight guests. For extended stays, there’s also the option of staying at The Beach House, which is located off the main property and features three bedrooms, five baths, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, and more. The Roundtree is one of the only hotels in the area to offer turndown service and is also a dog-friendly hotel with pet amenities.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast from 8 to 10 A.M. Breakfast can be ordered to your room, or if it’s warm enough, you can enjoy it outside by the breakfast shed. Just make sure to hang the room service form on your doorknob before 10 P.M. They serve up delicious berries, fruit platters, granola with yogurt, a pastry basket, and more. There’s also granola butter, which I thought was pretty tasty. Jack’s Organic Stir Brew Coffee and Harney and Sons Tea are available to order for that morning pick me up to accompany your breakfast.

Teatime is daily from 3 to 5 P.M. at the reception, where guests can enjoy a delicious baked cookie while savoring a cup of afternoon tea. The Roundtree puts together little cute S’mores kits where you can roast your own marshmallows and create delicious S’mores on the bonfire in the evening. There’s also an ice cream and hot chocolate hour from 6 to 8 P.M. If you’re traveling with children, The Roundtree offers young guests the opportunity to set up a lemonade stand, and all the proceeds will be donated to a charity of their choice. The property also features corn hole, a foosball table, and a ping pong table on the back lawn. If sunbathing is your thing there are many chairs to sit on and bask in the sun as well.

Being located right on Main Street, there’s easy access to delicious local restaurants, farm stands, and shops just steps away from The Roundtree. One of my favorite restaurants in the area is Rowdy Hall. They have a raw bar with delicious oysters, clams with little hot sauce bottles, and many entrees, including fish & chips featuring cod fillet in Guinness Stout batter, house-made tartar sauce, and hand-cut French fries.

For the best local produce and seafood, head to il Buco al Mare. Make sure to try Bucatini cacio e pepe with pecorino, parmigiano, and black pepper. Another one of my favorite places is Rosie’s Amagansett, a cute spot serving up delicious food and loads of disco balls for decor. The crab croquettes are served with citrus aioli, and their four-cheese ravioli is served over wild mushrooms, asparagus, and cream sauce, topped with dashes of truffle oil.

Forget one of your beach chairs at home? The Roundtree has the beach essentials that you need. The beaches closest to the property are Atlantic Avenue Beach and Indian Wells Beach, and both are less than ten minutes away. Each of the rooms has its own beach parking permit, making it easier for guests to enjoy the seaside, as well as a beach buggy that brings people back and forth from the beach during the summer months. Guests can also take one of the complimentary bikes out for a spin and explore the lovely town of Amagansett.

The Roundtree also offers guest “Tailored Experiences,” including baking classes, private wine tastings, customized winery tours, and an array of other experiences. There are also private trainer led workouts, as well as in-room massages. If you want to mix and mingle with the locals, you can do that at the Creative-in-Residence series provided by The Roundtree. I was able to experience an exclusive mixology demonstration hosted by the visionaries behind the legendary Cosmopolitan cocktail, Toby Cecchini and David Moo. It was interesting to learn their backstory, and the history behind the cocktail. To finish the class, we were served delicious cocktails and were able to choose from tequila, gin, or vodka. Other Creative-in-Residence events at The Roundtree feature artists, chefs, playwrights, and more.

Getting there: I drove from New York City to Amagansett, which is about a two-and-a-half-hour journey. There are also the options of taking the LIRR, Hampton Jitney, Hampton Ambassador, or flying into East Hampton Airport.