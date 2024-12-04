Elevate your travel experience with these 6 best kept secret hotels. From unexpected encounters to exceptional accommodations, make memories that last.

I used to struggle with this old adage: “It’s not the destination but the journey.” For me it was definitely the destination, until I realized my favorite part of travel is the element of surprise, which can happen in both the journey and the destination.

Serendipitously meeting new people who become lifelong friends. Seeing whale sharks breach from a sunrise cruise. The random food truck you chanced on that is the local’s favorite. Those wonderful moments you don’t expect during your travels truly stand out the most, and as a hotel junkie, discovering memorable hotels and resorts nobody seems to know about is my favorite thrill. It’s become somewhat of a sport for me. I’m always on a mission to experience unassuming and unforgettable properties before the crowds arrive.

It’s fair to say popular destinations, from iconic cities to beach getaways, become somewhat bloated with hotels and resorts that continue to open with incredible speed. 1,842 hotels and resorts have opened worldwide since 2021 in what has become a $1.2 trillion industry, and there are now over 1,200 hotel brands, with many major chains launching new sub-brands as well as building luxury homes to enter the vacation rental market to compete with Airbnb and Vrbo. Properties start losing a certain “je ne sais quoi” when pandering to the masses. Also, after staying in over 800 luxury hotels, including some of the top-rated in the world, I constantly yearn for that element of surprise, and a wow factor when I check into a place.

For me, hotels are destinations unto themselves, and they’re the journey too, especially when they’re still under the radar. From upstate New York to Mexico, here are six of my favorite places that have been a happy surprise.

THE CHATWAL LODGE (The Catskills, New York)

The Chatwal New York City, in the heart of Manhattan, is iconic. Opened in 1905, and restored and relaunched in 2010, the historic hotel, which has been graced by the likes of Cecil B. DeMille and Charlie Chaplin, is hone to The Lambs Club, a go-to restaurant for me when friends are visiting. This hotel is quite legendary, so imagine my surprise when I learned a sister property quietly opened in the Catskills in 2023.

The Chatwal Lodge, about two hours drive from Manhattan, is situated in the Lower Hudson Valley near Bethel Woods (where Woodstock took place) is a 100-acre, self-enclosed sanctuary deep in the forest. It conjures exclusive, high-end resorts I’ve visited in the past, such as Ananda in the Himalayas. It is truly upscale and secluded.

Considering Chatwal’s highbrow reputation, I wasn’t surprised with how private it felt. A quiet retreat for the rich and famous came to mind, but also a romantic hideaway for couples. This was largely reflected in the handful of intimate all-suite, mostly standalone accommodations nestled deep in the woods. The main lodge where I checked in was flamboyantly rustic chic, a softness to a traditionally masculine “cabin in the woods” aesthetic, with hanging chandeliers and taxidermy, as well as beautiful rugs, vaulted ceiling, a stone fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a patio overlooking a sprawling lawn with reflection pond.

A valet in a golf cart drove me to the Sunset Suite, a whopping 2,308 square foot, one-bedroom “cabin” near the reservoir (there’s a marina and pontoon boat for tours, as well as kayaks). To call it a suite or cabin would be misleading; it was the size of a small home (the front deck alone was the size of my 2-bedroom Brooklyn apartment). “Extreme luxury” graced the woodlands, especially with full wrap around terrace, two fireplaces (one in the bedroom), electronic Toto toilet, oversized Malin & Goetz toiletries, and a claw-foot tub with separate rain shower. Oversized windows allowed for plenty of natural light, and there’s always something about windows in a bathroom that proves nothing in the design was overlooked, including the intricately carved local animals in the wooden posts. The fully equipped kitchen is a bonus (the property is all-inclusive, including room service, with delicious homemade meals (Chatwal Lodge is surrounded by farms). I lost count of how many doors opened up to the beautiful balcony with views of a personal fire pit within a rock garden and the calm reservoir beyond.

Chatwal Lodge is a great place for mindfulness, immersing in nature, and forgetting the urban jungle where I live. This sunk in my first day when I discovered the Shinrin Yoku (forest bathing) trail, a nature healing regime practiced in Japan to reduce stress, improve feelings of happiness, and optimize overall well-being; and that, it did. The Chatwal Lodge – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, 338 Chapin Trail, White Lake, New York. Rooms from $675. thechatwallodge.com

7744 RANCH (Austin, Texas)

Vacation rentals have become more creative in order to stand out from the crowd, and 7744 Ranch has true star quality. That’s because this unique glamping retreat comprises $2-million dollar, bi-level “mobile units” that were formerly owned by celebrities, including Vin Diesel, Jennifer Lopez and Simon Cowell (which the star used for his American Idol tours).

The 10-acre glamping park is outside downtown Austin (the 10th largest city in the US) in a self-contained, gated oasis. It feels like a well groomed, whimsical playground for adults, complete with outdoor sauna, firepit, and cinema, as well as a tranquility pond and plenty of games (such as human chess) and other surprises that keep guests busy and are also visually compelling.

The mobile units are the highlight where guests can vicariously (and literally) live the life of a celebrity; these trailers were custom-made for each celebrity by the owner of 7744 Ranch, who bought them back from the A listers two years ago to create the unique glamping retreat. Each mobile unit has a theme, such as “The Heat,” previously owned by Will Smith and encased in extravagant wood details, a steam shower and a 100-inch TV. My friend and I stayed in “The Aspen” once owned by Vin Diesel. Just like each celebrity trailer, all of Vin Diesel’s furnishings and interior design were kept intact, which offers a fun lens into the celebrity’s taste in aesthetics. I loved the Zebra rug on the main level, and thought “how fancy” with his Viking fridge). The top level includes a bathroom with granite shower and washer/dryer (yes, in a trailer!), as well as a bunkbed with TV and separate master bedroom with a queen bed.

The experience is quite surreal and playful, and it may be the only time you have a chance to sleep in a mobile once owned by a celebrity. 7744 Ranch, 7744 N TX 130, Austin, Texas. Rates from $295. 7744ranch.com

MAYFLOWER INN (Washington, Connecticut)

California-based Auberge Resorts has been expanding on the East Coast, which led me to discover Mayflower Inn, a gorgeous gem of a boutique hotel in the most unassuming location of Washington, Connecticut. The sprawling 58 acres property is home to a former 1800s school house turned hotel in 1920s. The design is cheerful and colorful: I couldn’t tear my eyes from the eclectic design schemes and patterns, from wall-painted murals with butterflies to horticulture inspired artwork, as well as the wallpapered ceiling and the carefully spaced antiques.

The entire hotel feels like a museum, including the rooms, which are furnished with one-of-a-kind pieces, including artwork, colorful curtains and rugs, and some of the most comfortable beds I’ve slept in. My guest room, which was one of the “smallest,” was equipped with a separate sitting area with library and fire place, as well as a window nook and free mini bar.

For such a bite-size hotel, I was overwhelmed with how much was packed in, including a secret ground-floor parlor and an incredibly satisfying, care fully curated gift shop offering a stunning, $1,500 quartz crystal cluster.

The back garden felt very “English” with its chef’s “Shakespeare” garden where guests can meander (the fresh herbs and floral gardens are a sensory experience in itself), and the sprawling lawn on the opposite side of the inn that offers yet another garden, perfectly landscaped green archways, as well as an outdoor pool and an award-winning spa with indoor pool.

Food and beverage is a highlight, featuring farm-fresh seasonal cuisine served inside an intimate, light-filled garden room (designed by interior designer Celerie Kemble), or the breezy outdoor patio that had a touch of New England charm. The menu features items directly from the farm, including chickpea pie with feta cheese and honey, and an astounding house-made sourdough bread (stone-milled ground up flour) with salted cowbella butter. Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection, 118 Woodbury Road, Washington, Connecticut. Rooms from $632/night. aubergeresorts.com/mayflower

FAIRMONT WASHINGTON D.C.

Washington D.C. is home to many famous and historic luxury hotels, and I recently discovered Fairmont Washington D.C. I visit D.C., several times a year, and Fairmont is globally known, so I was surprised Fairmont D.C. was never on my radar. On a recent visit, I found the hotel sophisticated, visually compelling, and just as pampering as the top hotels I frequent (such as Four Sea sons, Rosewood, and The Dupont Circle).

I have a soft spot for decades-old hotels that evolve with the times, noting the tremendous effort they use to elevate the atmosphere and character with contemporary design and modern amenities without compromising the “soul” of the hotel. Fairmont does just that. In fact, the spacious, two tiered lobby glints with marble and bold columns, beautiful fresh floral pieces, and hanging sculptures, and modern artwork and paintings. Not only do the lobby’s skylights create natural warmth, the gorgeous inner courtyard with tucked-away, quiet seating areas and full-service is a welcome perk and what many luxury hotels lack in D.C. There’s also some thing to be said about a large, 413-room hotel that feels incredibly intimate, including memorable, professional service from buttoned-up staff.

Other merits and unique surprises include my spacious, cozy room with balcony overlooking the courtyard (most rooms have balconies here), with 33 suites designed to feel like private apartments; access to Balance Gym on the mezzanine level (one of the largest hotel gyms in the area); an indoor pool with steam room; Fairmont Gold that truly feels like a private member’s club, with complimentary food and beverage, including breakfast, throughout the day); and a canine ambassador stamping the hotel as pet friendly. In fact, Fairmont D.C. is one of the pet friendliest hotels I’ve stayed in, not only for the wealth of amenities pro vided for my pup Ruby, but the location. Fairmont is mere steps from Francis Dog Park as part of the sprawling park along Rock Creek, where locals bring picnic baskets and blankets on the weekends.

Since Fairmont Washington D.C. is in the West End, it straddles Georgetown (a short stroll to the famed M Street), and Dupont Circle, the thrilling “gayborhood,” a lovely walk (or scooter ride, which my friend and I tried for the first time), to the central hub of lively LGBTQ bars, cafes, and restaurants. Fairmont Washington D.C., 2401 M Street NW. Rooms from $299/night. fairmont-washington-dc.com

CASITA MIA DE MITA (Punta Mita, Mexico)

Located on a secluded, pristine beach in upscale Punta Mita, Casita Mia de Mita was my go-to for Christmas and birthdays until the pandemic. I’ve returned to this property the most (marking my seventh time last year), and if there’s any true “best-kept secret” hotel or resort, this magical property would be it. In fact, my friend and I discovered it by accident when a hotel we booked nearly 10 years ago was (quite literally) falling apart and we had to find another place to stay. Casita Mia de Mita was kismet.

Formerly a hacienda, the beachfront, 8-suite Casita Mia de Mita is truly one of a kind. It’s quite intimate. You feel like you have the entire property to yourself, and the wonderful staff who address you like a friend rather than a guest elevates the experience. All suites offer balconies facing the sea, and the thatch-roof and colorful textiles and carefully selected antiques and furnishings, including whimsical Botello paintings I love, offer a no-frills, Mexican flair. It doesn’t hurt to have four post beds, oversized bathrooms with tiled sinks and rain showers, a fitness center, and all-glass wine tasting room.

It’s one of few villas I’ve experienced that is not only on the beach, but mere steps from the ocean. The crashing waves lull you to sleep at night and give an enormous sense of peace during the day. The intimate heated pool (with swim up bar) in the heart of the property is surrounded by swaying palms and beautiful flora, with a handful of private cabanas snuggling the beach. I’ve met many like-minded travelers who have a nose for hidden hotel gems at meals served beachside here (all gourmet meals are homemade, such as chicken mole), whether during breakfast with chilaquiles or at sunset. Also, the property is so far removed from the beaten path, the stargazing is exceptional. Casita Mia de Mita, Playa Careyeros, 63734 Punta Mita, Nayarita, Mexico. Rooms from $945/night (all inclusive). casitamiademita.com

EDGEWATER BEACH HOTEL (Naples, Florida)

I’ve been spending a lot of time in Florida, exploring smaller cities, and the older I get, the more I appreciate community-sized LGBTQ scenes, as well as off-the-radar, gay-friendly hotels, such as the all-suite, beachfront Edgewater Beach Hotel, part of Opal Collection, in Naples. What attract ed me to Edgewater isn’t only the fact the hotel is directly on the beach, but so too are a small number of suites, where a sliding glass door is all that separates you from the sugary white sand—a rarity in Florida.

My One-bedroom King Suite with Lanai was equipped with a full kitchen, living area, and a separate bedroom. It felt more residential than a hotel, which I appreciated, and while I love the luxury of walking straight to the ocean, tower suites are also worth noting with their expansive views.

As a Georgian, I tapped into my Southern roots here, as most visitors were from the Southern region. Edgewater Beach was a rare find since Opal Collection isn’t nationally known, and it’s more casual than the but toned-up properties I find myself booking. This allowed me to let my hair down and lounge in the private beach chairs, enjoy the delicious shrimp tacos, and fully relax by doing nothing at all. Edgewater Beach Hotel, 1901 Gulf Shore Boulevard, Naples, Florida. Rooms from $410/night. opalcollection.com/edgewater

