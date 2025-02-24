World Pride 2025 | Washington, DC

World Pride 2025 is a celebration of love, equality and diversity; and these Insiders can help you make the most of your time while in the DC area.

Brandon Bayton

Tell us about yourself and what you do for a living?

My journey as an advocate has always been about lifting up the voices of the LGBTQ+ community, women, and communities of color. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of working on initiatives that focus on health equity, social justice, and community empowerment.

As the CEO of Brandon in DC, a lifestyle, hospitality, and entertainment PR firm, and the special projects manager for the Capital Pride Alliance, I’m able to blend my professional skills with my passion for advocacy. I lead iconic events like Capital Pride and WorldPride 2025. Outside of my professional work, I enjoy photography, exploring new culinary experiences, and diving into science fiction and technology.

What do you think makes DC such a great destination for LGBTQ+ people?

DC is honestly one of the best spots for LGBTQ+ people, and it’s all about the vibe here. It’s this unique mix of big-city energy with a small-town feel—no giant skyscrapers blocking the view, just a skyline that feels friendly and inviting. Plus, our Mayor, Muriel Bowser, has even called DC the “Gayest” city in the country, which we totally embrace!

The people and businesses here are incredibly welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community and committed to providing safe spaces for everyone. There’s so much going on to make everyone feel at home. From bars and restaurants to museums and galleries, DC spots are always supporting LGBTQ+ initiatives, so you can really see the love for the community everywhere. If you’re looking to connect, the city has a ton of LGBTQ+ organizations, sports leagues, and entertainment venues where it’s easy to meet people and feel part of something.

Please share some of your favorite places to go for a cocktail and/or dinner.

Well, first and foremost, at heart I’m a bougee-bear. When it comes to chilling in DC, Uproar Lounge and Restaurant is one of my absolute faves —DC’s only bear bar! It’s always got this super welcoming vibe, no matter who you are, and the staff treats you like family. It’s basically like Cheers, where everybody knows your name.

Then, you’ll definitely find me at Little Gay Pub. It’s a tiny spot, but it’s packed with charm and one of the best places to grab a drink with friends or meet new people. Plus, they make the BEST espresso martinis in the city. Also, it’s basically a celeb hangout these days! You never know who you might run into—former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Billy Porter, Christian Siriano…the list goes on.

For food, you can’t go wrong with Le Diplomate—it’s the quintessential DC French brasserie, and I’m there at least once a month (probably more). If I’m in the mood for some comfort food, Shaw’s Tavern is my go-to. It’s cozy, welcoming, and the food never disappoints.

What cultural attractions are a must-see for visitors at any time of the year?

Hey, there’s so much to dive into here in DC! You’ve gotta check out the museums and monuments—like the National Museum of African Art, National Museum of African American History and Culture, and National Museum of the American Indian—they’re absolute must-sees.

If you’re into theater like me (I even have a BA in it!), you can’t miss catching a Broadway musical at the National Theatre or enjoying some stellar theater-in-the-round at Arena Stage. They always have amazing shows, especially ones that resonate with the LGBTQ+ community.

And for some hidden gems, head over to washington.org and explore DC’s vibrant mural scene. It’s a cool way to discover different neighborhoods around the city and DC’s amazing artist community.

Which LGBTQ+ groups in DC should visitors be aware and support?



First off, I’ve got to shout out the Capital Pride Alliance! Not only do we throw the epic PRIDE celebrations every June, but this year is extra special—it’s our 50th Anniversary! Oh, and let’s not forget, we’re the masterminds behind WorldPride 2025.

Other amazing organizations worth checking out? The Human Rights Campaign (their HQ is right here in DC!), SMYAL, which does incredible work supporting and empowering LGBTQ+ youth, and The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center, a lifeline for critical health and support services for DC’s LGBTQ+ community.

A friend is coming to DC for WorldPride, please give us your list of “Must-Do” Pride events that you want them to really experience.



Wow, there’s a ton to choose from, but I’ll stick to my top 5 picks. Here’s what I’d recommend:

DC Black Pride (May 23 – 26, 2025)

Welcome Concert with Shakira (May 31, 2025)

Human Rights Conference (June 4 – 6, 2025)

WorldPride Street Festival & Concert (June 7 – 8, 2025)

WorldPride Closing Concert (June 8, 2025)

Ben Jessee (He/Him)

Tell us about yourself and what you do for a living?

My current position at the Capital Pride Alliance is the Executive Assistant to the Executive Director and I love every day of it. As a gay man and Gen Z, with this position, I get to start making history especially with WorldPride Washington, DC 2025 approaching. I really look forward to bringing my generation into the picture to speak up, get involved, and chant on the parade route!

What do you think makes DC such a great destination for LGBTQ+ people?

Washington DC is a perfect destination for LGBTQ+ people because we are right at the seat of the Federal Government and can be advocates for our rights. We also have a huge stretch of LGBTQ+ nightlife, restaurants, and historic neighborhoods in which we have made our own.

Please share some of your favorite places to go for a cocktail and/or dinner.

There are so many restaurants I love! I’m a BIG Sex and the City fan, and to feel my Samantha Jones moment I love to get a Cosmopolitan at Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse on 17th Street NW. Annie’s is our oldest LGBTQ+ restaurant, and I truly recommend going for the history, large plates of Americana food, and especially a cosmopolitan!

However, if I am feeling some Asian cuisine, there’s a great place on 14th Street called Rice. My best friend Shane and I frequent this place because they have the *best* outdoor people-watching space. This is a really great choice for dietary restrictions, a lively atmosphere, and a really good Mai Tai.

Also, a mixed drink from Chicken and Whiskey on 14th Street will make you really happy, really quick.

What cultural attractions are a must see for visitors at any time of the year?

Now this is the perfect question for me, the history buff! My favorite museum is the National Gallery of Art. I am a bit biased because of my passion for Italian art, but it’s also the only museum with a Leonardo da Vinci in the Americas! The Ginevra de Benci is an absolute masterpiece to marvel at. However, if you were an international visitor, I would highly recommend the Smithsonian’s American Art Museum. This is a great place to see the history of the United States in paintings and prints as well as official Presidential portraitures. Truly, any museum is amazing in Washington you can’t go wrong.

A friend is coming to DC for WorldPride, please give us your list of “Must-Do” Pride events that you want them to really experience.

So, as I mentioned, my best friend Baxter is coming all the way from Australia to celebrate! I have given him a ton of recommendations while I’m working the parade routes and nightclubs. So I’ll share some with Passport!

You must do the Parade (June 7) and the 2-day Street Festival and Concert (June 7-8)! This is where the crowds are the biggest, loudest, and most proud. It is quintessential to our movement to be seen and heard. The more people, the better. We’re having an International March on Washington on Sunday the 8th of June. This is not just for residents of Washington DC or Americans, but the global and international response to lawmakers who wish to make us silent. We need voices heard in every language that says we’re here and queer! Every Pride, and pretty much every weekend I recommend the nightclubs and bars! We expect a huge rise in nightclub events at our usual bars but also taking over other venues throughout our city. We have a great array of venues, from the dance-infused nightclub Bunker to the outdoor patio of Kiki, or Sapphic-dominated A League of Her Own, there’s room for everybody.

Marquia Parnell (She/Her)

Tell us about yourself and what you do for a living?

I am a native of the Washington, DC Metro Area. I have always been a natural-born leader, and have been involved in many organizations since my youth. I have a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design with a minor in History and began my career in Production Design. I grew tired of design and decided to enter the marketing and communications world, and have been in this profession for almost a decade. I joined the Capital Pride Alliance in 2018 as a general volunteer and currently I am the Director of Marketing and Communications.

What do you think makes DC such a great destination for LGBTQ+ people?

Washington, DC, is a vibrant and inclusive destination for LGBTQ+ people, offering a rich mix of history, culture, and community. We have the highest LGBTQ+ population per capita in the United States. The city has deep ties to LGBTQ+ activism, with iconic neighborhoods like Dupont Circle and Logan Circle serving as cultural hubs and is home to over 20 LGBTQ+ organizations, such as Trans Pride Washington, DC, The DC Center, DC Black Pride, and the Human Rights Campaign, to name a few. Despite being the Nation’s Capital and the home of the Federal government, the city itself has progressive laws and protections for the LGBTQ+ community and creates a supportive environment for residents and visitors alike. With its rich history, dynamic entertainment, and strong sense of community, DC stands out as a top destination for LGBTQ+ individuals to celebrate their identities and thrive.

Please share some of your favorite places to go for a cocktail and/or dinner.

I like to consider myself an indoor cat, but when I do venture outside it is typically for brunch at Shaw’s Tavern or a quick bite to eat and a strong margarita at El Rey. If I want a nice chill vibe in a party atmosphere, I visit Thurst Lounge and dance the night away or enjoy some delicious food and a strong drink.

What cultural attractions are a must-see for visitors at any time of the year?

Washington, DC offers a vibrant and inclusive array of cultural attractions for LGBTQ+ visitors year-round. The National Mall is a staple for the city’s museums, such as the National Portrait Gallery, and Library of Congress, which often feature exhibits celebrating LGBTQ+ history and contributions. All Smithsonian museums are FREE to the public. Iconic neighborhoods like Dupont Circle and Logan Circle serve as hubs of LGBTQ+ culture, offering welcoming cafes, bookstores, galleries, and nightlife. For those interested in history, landmarks like the Frank Kameny Residence and the Whitman-Walker Health Community Mural pay tribute to LGBTQ+ activism. DC’s thriving arts scene includes venues like Studio Theatre and Atlas Performing Arts Center, which frequently showcase LGBTQ+ stories.

Which LGBTQ+ groups in DC should visitors be aware and support?

Of course, there’s the Capital Pride Alliance, the powerhouse behind DC’s annual Pride celebrations, fueled by an incredible team of volunteers. Stay healthy and informed with Whitman-Walker Health, offering vital care and resources to know your status. For those in need, The DC Center steps up with food, clothing, and mental health services, while the Wanda Alston Foundation provides essential shelter and support to LGBTQ+ youth. These are just a few of the organizations that are the heart of DC’s LGBTQ+ community!

A friend is coming to DC for WorldPride, please give us your list of “Must-Do” Pride events that you want them to really experience.

Everything! For all events, please visit washington.org