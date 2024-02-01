Friday, February 2, 2024
Home Life + Style Adapt And Charge from OneAdaptr

Adapt And Charge from OneAdaptr

Special Effects

by Our Editors
by Our Editors
One Adaptr by MoMA Design Store

Who says your travel adapter needs to be drab? Jazz up your journey’s tech look with the OneAdaptr International Travel Adapter & Charger, sold at the MoMA Design Store. This adapter can charge up to six devices simultaneously, fits the outlets of more than 200 countries, and is fully grounded for fast, safe charging—plus it stores power for recharging on the go. It’s available in two colorful choices, measures smaller than three inches square, and is perfect for stylish adventurers. $70. store.moma.org

 Life + Style — Special Effects

Special Effects Products for the Savvy Traveler

Passport Magazine Editors

With an insatiable curiosity and an unquenchable thirst for adventure our Editors bring a unique perspective to every destination, weaving together vivid narratives that go beyond the surface to uncover the heart and soul of each place.

