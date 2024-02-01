Who says your travel adapter needs to be drab? Jazz up your journey’s tech look with the OneAdaptr International Travel Adapter & Charger, sold at the MoMA Design Store. This adapter can charge up to six devices simultaneously, fits the outlets of more than 200 countries, and is fully grounded for fast, safe charging—plus it stores power for recharging on the go. It’s available in two colorful choices, measures smaller than three inches square, and is perfect for stylish adventurers. $70. store.moma.org

