Biolite’s new portable charger, the Charge 20, is small, lightweight, and holds enough power to charge your phone one and a half times. It’s carry-on compliant and fits in your pocket. Biolite is also an excellent company with a humanitarian mission. They’re committed to bringing energy and light to underprivileged rural communities, and they partake in carbon-offsetting programs to help the planet. Each purchase helps Biolite continue their mission. 29.95. www.bioliteenergy.com

