Dreamscape — Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth

SAINT-BARTHÉLEMY, FRENCH WEST INDIES

One of our all-time favorite Caribbean getaways is the Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth. Set on 18 lush, secluded acres on its own private peninsula, this resort is the ultimate destination for a romantic getaway by the sea. Our home-away-from-home was the two-bedroom Serenity Suite. Nestled in the upper part of the resort’s hillside, there are amazing views of the lagoon and ocean from an expansive covered terrace and sun deck. A spacious living room features a sofa bed, dining table, and wet bar. The king-bedded main bedroom has a bathroom with a shower and bathtub. There are also two entrances that provide access to the suite, which also includes a large private pool. After a day relaxing at the beach, exploring the island, or shopping for unique local products, head back to the resort and enjoy the properties two pools, fitness center, and the Sense Spa, where the St. Barth Sensory Experience is a must. This uniquely customized treatment focuses on releasing muscular tension, fatigue and stress. The deep tissue massage is performed with locally sourced aromatherapy oils, including lime, basil, and pimento leaf, to improve energy flow around the body and provide relief from stiffness and pain. When it comes time to eat, Beach House St. Barth, located directly on the beach overlooking the turquoise water of the Caribbean, is the place to enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner. The cuisine celebrates the island’s unique flavors and European sensibility with delicious mezze-inspired dishes that create an immersive multi-sensory experience. Rates from €1,200 per night. Grand Cul-de-sac, St. Barthelemy, FWI. Tel: +590-590-529-000. rosewoodhotels.com

You may also enjoy Guana Island — British Virgin Islands