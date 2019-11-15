Top Posts
Kimpton Angler’s Hotel in Miami Beach

Kimpton Angler's Hotel in Miami Beach Completes $61 Million Renovation with a Grand Debut Offer

Keith Langston

Kimpton Angler’s Hotel in Miami’s famed South Beach has announced that they’ve completed their six-year, $61 million dollar overhaul of the 1930’s-era hotel. To celebrate, they’re offering guests a special Grand Debut Offer. The offer will be good for stays between now and March 31, 2020, and reservations must be book by December 30, 2019.  When you book their Grand Debut offer, you’ll receive the following:

Complimentary Welcome Cocktail

10% off  K’Alma Journeys in-room spa services 

Early Check-In and Late Check-Out

Complimentary Upgrades When Available

4,000 Bonus IHG Reward Points

Angler’s rooftop pool

The hotel, which is located on South Beach’s Washington Avenue, just steps from the beach, has used the history of South Florida for its design inspiration. Kimpton took notes from the area’s maritime connection, and it’s history in the tobacco and citrus trade, all while considering the minimalist, Art Deco vibe that South Beach is known for. The result is a relaxed and clean style that still feels lived in and welcoming.

The renovation includes the opening of the hotel’s newest restaurant,  Seawell Fish n’ Oyster, which is a Floridan twist on a classic New England seafood restaurant. Also on deck is the famous Minnow Bar, which has long been known as one of the area’s best, specializing in herb-infused cocktails.

The Minnow Bar’s patio

On top of the major changes made to the rooms and restaurants, one of the more interesting aspects of the Angler’s Hotel renovation is the commitment to enhancing even the smallest of details. The hotel promises lush gardens, hidden corridors great for relaxation, and rejuvenating open patios to soak up the tropical sunshine…not to mention glorious new bathrooms that are both light and open, while also being cozy and serene.

Decadent bathtubs at the Angler’s Hotel

 

As a whole, the hotel is comprised of five buildings with 132 guest rooms, spanning from cozy studio rooms, that come complete with their own terrace, to two-story private villas with their own patios, tropical gardens, and jacuzzis.

King studio with terrace

For more information, visit the hotel’s website to discover everything the new Kimpton Angler’s Hotel has to offer.

 

 

