COUNTY CLARE, IRELAND

At “Ireland’s most magical address,” Dromoland Castle promises to make your wedding dreams come true. Expect history, grandeur, and luxury all wrapped up in a truly bespoke experience. Perhaps you’d like to arrive by horse drawn carriage and exchange vows in their Walled Garden. Maybe you’re dreaming of a champagne reception on the lawns before dining and dancing the night away in the magnificent Brian Boru Hall. Noted for their sensational cuisine, your Dromoland Castle wedding feast will be complemented by unparalleled service, luxurious accommodation, gorgeous views, opulent public areas, and the dreamiest settings for your photos. With decades of experience creating the most astonishing weddings, their team has perfected the art of hosting wedding ceremonies from start to finish. For a consultation and rates visit: dromoland.ie