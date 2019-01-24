Many of the people who visit Las Vegas go there to indulge in pampering resorts, enjoy electrifying entertainment, and taste the culinary creations at celebrity-chef restaurants. Vegas is whimsical, pandering, and outrageous. Between Sahara Avenue and Russell Road, Las Vegas Boulevard is only 4.2 miles, a considerably small stretch for the annual 41 million visitors (roughly 112,000 visitors a day) who cram busy restaurants, bars, pool parties, theaters, and casino floors. To experience shorter lines, unpublished deals, significant exclusivity, and the ultimate, privileged perks, travelers in-the-know have discovered secrets they would never divulge. In Vegas, elite secrets are best-kept secret. In fact, it’s to one’s advantage to keep insiderVegas benefitsto themselvesto maximize their vacation experiencs, the same way a poker player carefully strategizes his hand for a win. What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but the secrets of a better experience are officially out, and now you have everything to gain. This is how to be a high roller in Las Vegas without the high-roller price tag.

One of Las Vegas’s best-kept secrets happens even before you step onto the famous Strip, and it guarantees the most stylish arrival. While celebrities constantly fly in on private jets, the other 99 percent (us) can do the same without blowing through our life savings. JetSuite, a private jet company, launched JetSuiteX (www.jetsuitex.com), a public charter service on Embraer 135 aircrafts with 30 seats, and anyone can book a flight. Passengers who fly JetSuiteX not only arrive on a private jet (approximately $169 one way), but they land at McCarran International Airport’s Signature Flight Support private terminal. There’s no baggage claim to wait at, no shuttle to take, no long terminals to walk through and, best of all, your limo is waiting out front. For now, JetSuiteX only operates out of California, in Burbank (Los Angeles) and Oakland (San Francisco).

If you’re on a mission to see every Lady Gaga show in Las Vegas (and we don’t blame you), join Surf Air (www.surfair.com), a members-only, private jet company based out of Los Angeles. It works like a Vegas buffet for travel: all you can fly, baby. Considered the Soho House of private jets, Surf Air offers its members, who pay a $1,950 monthly fee for unlimited flights on all their private jets and routes, convenient, stylish, and regular flights to Vegas on select routes from California. Like JetSuiteX, passengers can check in 15 minutes before the flight and there’s never TSA security, long lines, or delays. It beats flying first class on a commercial plane any day, especially when you’re not dropping buckets of money for the hour flight.

How to be a high roller in las vegas without the high-roller price tag was last modified: by

Pages: 1 2 3 4