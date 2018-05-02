When the sun comes up on Santa Monica Boulevard, you’ll want to be sure you’re at one of the hottest addresses in Los Angeles County. The Peninsula Beverly Hills is the ideal complement to the lux life of the country’s hottest zip code as it’s the only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star–rated hotel in Southern California. With 194 superbly sumptuous guest rooms, you should splurge on ultimate California dreaming in one of the 16 villas that are surrounded by masterfully primed tropical gardens. Head down for the world-famous Peninusla Afternoon Tea at The Living Room, but save room for a cocktail at The Peninusla Spa and The Roof Garden where guests have access to private cabanas that surround the pool with a waitstaff eager to wine and dine you. Need to hit the town for a shopping trip, business meeting, or little late-night fun, use one of the hotel’s always-stylish Rolls-Royces. Rooms from $595. 9882 South Santa Monica Boulevard. Tel: 1-310-551-2888. www.peninusla.com

The Peninsula Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills, California was last modified: by