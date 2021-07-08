California’s Napa Valley has become one of the most prominent wine regions in the world. With this title has come large-scale wineries. However, Gentleman Farmer is still doing wine the way it used to be done. Small-scale vineyards, hands-on involvement in every bottle produced, and a commitment to quality that can only come from a dedicated team who works tirelessly to produce outstanding wines. Gentleman Farmer sells wines like Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, and their very own Napa Red blend. It’s the perfect way to support a small business, while also being able to enjoy one of California’s best wine brands. $35-$100 per bottle www.GentlemanFarmerWines.com

Wine from a Gentleman was last modified: by