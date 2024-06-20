Thursday, June 20, 2024
Tour Spain with Two Bad Tourists

Two Bad Tourists

It’s always a good time to visit Spain, and gay-owned Two Bad Tourists is ready to welcome you to a weeklong exploration of Spanish sensations with its September 2024: 7 Days in Spain gay group tour. The trip showcases founders’ David Brown and Auston Matta’s home base of Madrid, with tours of nearby Segovia and Toledo. Expect to be wined and dined at some of the city’s best restaurants; lodge at a gay-friendly, central hotel; visit arts and culture sites; and sample some of Madrid’s famous nightlife and authentically Spanish drag performances. $2,195. twobadtourists.com

