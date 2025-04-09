Shop Like A Local | Greater Fort Lauderdale

Explore Greater Fort Lauderdale through Trenor Wilkins’ eyes and discover hidden gems with TrenTravels for unforgettable experiences.

Trenor (aka Tren) Wilkins biggest passions in life are storytelling and sharing wonderful destinations.

After getting his Masters in Hospitality Management at Cornell University, Tren knew he wanted to put down roots in a city he could call home. Tren came to Fort Lauderdale two years ago for a birthday weekend and fell madly in love. He took a leap of faith to start his own business (TrenTravels) and provide unforgettable experiences in the South Florida area.

“For the LGBT community, this area has so much more than the bars and the beach, and I want to share with visitors the hidden restaurant gems, lively nightlife, and best shopping – all the things that make Greater Fort Lauderdale so special to locals and tourists alike,” says Tren.

Which LGBTQ+-owned shops would you recommend to your friends when they visit Greater Fort Lauderdale?

To The Moon is a sweet treat and gift store that offers over 19,000 products made locally and internationally. The owner, Antonio Dumas, who is always onsite, is a TRIP, and I recommend all visitors strike up a conversation with him. A haven for thrifting enthusiasts and design aficionados alike is Wilton Collective, which offers a treasure trove of unique finds with every visit. Right in the heart of “The Drive,” is Mix Menswear, a very fun designer clothing store that offers clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Some other must-visits are OddBalls Nifty Thrifty, The Vintage Clubhouse, and Tops and Bottoms Men’s Boutique.

Designer labels for less? Where can we find the best clothes at discount prices in Greater Fort Lauderdale?

Pride Factory is where everyone who is going on a gay cruise does their last minute shopping to dress to impress on the open seas. Fort Lauderdale is the main departure port for companies like Atlantis Events and Vacaya. Tight booty shorts anyone??

Out of the Closet is where I find my designer labels, and it benefits a great cause! Sawgrass Mills offers many designer products at outlet prices.

For local artwork, what are a few of the best galleries for people interested in distinctive works of art?

For art lovers, the In Plain Sight Wilton Manors art guide features a variety of different hidden art installations that are fun to look out for. Tourists can find a map of all art installations at select local art galleries and shops, City Hall, and other locations.

Currently, Wilton Manors features an “Art Walk” every third Saturday of the month where there are many galleries to visit that are in close proximity. They are in the process of creating a gallery tour that includes brunch style options in each gallery. Also, the Downtown Hollywood Mural Project is great!

Some other art galleries to check out are the lesbian owned and operated Art Frenzie, ArtsUnited, Fierce Art Gallery Studio, Gallery XO, La Galeria Fine Art, Wilton Art Works, and Rosen Fine Art.

What are some of your favorite markets in Greater Fort Lauderdale for finding great food, fun fashion, or arts and crafts?

Without a doubt, a must-visit is the Yellow Green Market featuring food, art, clothes, and gifts for friends and loved ones. Make sure to have a treat from each vendor serving up Latin cuisine from all over Central and South America. Experience Sunny Side Up Market, a farmers and artisan market created by three daring women who wanted to enhance their neighborhood.

You can find incredible events like the Visit Lauderdale Food and Wine Festival at Las Olas Oceanside Park. There’s also Fort Lauderdale Swap Shop, an 80-acre indoor and outdoor flea market, featuring a 14-screen drive-in theater.

Where can you find the best sweet treats and delectable baked goods in Greater Fort Lauderdale?

Cake Daddy’s bakery recently opened with a cozy and playful interior. Victor, the owner, likes to talk to all of his customers and will likely be found out and about at all the local gay bars. Try the ever-changing flavors of ice cream and ten different kinds of homemade whipped cream at Wilton Creamery.

A great place to hang with true locals and with incredible food is Storks. You must be patient when entering, as the line is very chatty with each other and the staff alike, but it is all part of the experience. Magnolia Café is a cozy and funky café offering freshly baked goods and breakfast items. While they have amazing sweet treats, I highly recommend the Lox on toast.

If someone forgets their swimwear at home, where is the best store to get the trendiest pair of swim trunks?

The best place to get a bathing suit is at Ball Beachwear. Every local will tell you the same. One can also check out the sophisticated 2-story Galleria Fort Lauderdale shopping mall offering more fashionable retail stores & eateries.

What are some unique locally made products you would suggest visitors bring back for their friends or family?

For beer lovers, many visitors like to take locally made beer from the Funky Buddha Brewery with them. Why not have a beer there at the same time?!

Find something different and special at Aunt Jenn’s Tea and Spice shop for those tea lovers back home. Plus any art produced from our amazing galleries.

Explore a variety of other shopping options in sunny Visit Lauderdale.

You may also enjoy