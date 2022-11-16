Amplify Your Bliss with Bose

Crystal-clear sound that radiates in all directions, voice-control options, deep base, and a sleek design—the Bose Portable Smart Speaker has it all. the speaker is the latest in audio technology from Bose, the Massachusetts-based, Dei-committed company that’s delivered superior speakers and other breakthrough electronics since 1964. With this wireless speaker, you can easily connect with Wi-fi and stream music directly from the cloud or other devices, and use voice services like Alexa, google assistant, and airplay. nothing will blow away your favorite music fanatic with quite the same compact power. $399. bose.com

For More Unique Gifts: https://passportmagazine.com/category/life-style/special-effects/