Stick It Anywhere from Flipstick

Flipstick FS-PR Red 2

One of the most revolutionary smartphone accessories right now is perhaps the simplest. Flipstick 2.0 is a paper-thin sticker that works either as a smartphone kickstand or as a reusable adhesive that clings tightly to any surface. invented by St. louis–based, LGBTQ entrepreneur Akeem Shannon, Flipstick uses NASA-developed material as a re-applicable, easy-clean “synthetic setae” adhesive. Once it’s stuck to a phone, just unfold the Flipstick and press it against any material, including the back of an airplane seat, to watch videos, make calls, or create content without a tripod or selfie stick. With dozens of colors and patterns plus a low price, you can gift it to just about everybody on your list. $15. getflipstik.com

