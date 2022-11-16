Fair Trade Coffee from Equator Coffees

Top Posts
For your favorite coffee-loving traveler, consider the gift of flavor with Equator Coffees Explorer Set. The trio of organic, fair-trade coffees in this package brews a spectrum of tastes: the smooth signature equator Blend; the classic, bold flavors of French roast Fair Trade organic; and the sweet, floral delights of ethiopia Sidama ardi. Based in the Bay area, the LGBTQ- and women-owned equator Coffees has earned many awards and accolades for its products, and for exclusive blends crafted with renowned chefs. Try some of its unique roasts as a one-off purchase, or share a coffee subscription with delicious discounts. $47. equatorcoffees.com

