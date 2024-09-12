Orvis The Ultimate Doggie Bag | The Chuckwagon Dog Tote

We love our dogs, so why not treat them to their own durable travel tote? Orvis, the famous American outdoor outfitter, is so proud of its “We Love Dogs” culture that pets get their very own gear line. The Tough Trail Chuckwagon Dog Tote keeps all your pup’s supplies organized and ready in a water-resistant, wide-zippered bag. It comes with two collapsible, dishwasher- safe bowls; a roll-top, BPA-free food bag; lined exterior pockets for wet toys; a hidden waste-bag dispenser; and two removable inner dividers. As part of its company mission, Orvis commits five percent of its pre-tax profits to protecting nature, supporting its local communities, and advancing canine health. $70. orvis.com

