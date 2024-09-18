Home » Get Organized! With Thule

Get Organized! With Thule

Great Stuff for the Consummate Traveler

by Our Editors
Thule Subterra 2 Powershuttle

Thule, the famous Swedish travel-gear brand, is eager to help you keep organized when you travel with its Subterra 2 Powershuttle. The compact, durable travel case zips up to a slim 5x2x9 inches, with pockets and elastic bands made to fit your passport, pen, keys, adapters, headphones/earbuds, and of course, all the cords that come with your electronic devices. On top of its smart designs, you can count on Thule for responsible material-sourcing, energy-efficient manufacturing, partnerships with human-rights and environmental organizations, and other global sustainability commitments. $25. thule.com

Passport Magazine has always been a resource to guide, inspire and encourage LGBTQ travelers and their friends to discover deeper, richer and more fulfilling experiences at home and around the world through compelling story-telling online, in print, with video and through live events.

