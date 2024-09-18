Get Organized! With Thule

Thule, the famous Swedish travel-gear brand, is eager to help you keep organized when you travel with its Subterra 2 Powershuttle. The compact, durable travel case zips up to a slim 5x2x9 inches, with pockets and elastic bands made to fit your passport, pen, keys, adapters, headphones/earbuds, and of course, all the cords that come with your electronic devices. On top of its smart designs, you can count on Thule for responsible material-sourcing, energy-efficient manufacturing, partnerships with human-rights and environmental organizations, and other global sustainability commitments. $25. thule.com

