Dreamscape — Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel

CAP JULUCA, A BELMOND HOTEL
ANGUILLA, BRITISH WEST INDIES

Located on one of the most beautiful white sand beaches in Anguilla, Cap Juluca is an island lover’s paradise. The resort offers a stunning array of beachfront accommodations, including one bedroom pool suites with a king bed, marble tub and separate shower, large central sitting room, full-service kitchen, dining atrium, and oceanfront dining terrace with private 26 x 16 freshwater swimming pool. When it comes to eating, the dining experiences here are sure to satisfy your culinary cravings. Cip’s by Cipriani offers a casual dinner menu with Italian comfort food, where delicious fresh produce is worked into tempting risottos, salads, pastas and carpaccio dishes. Meanwhile, Pimms provides elevated Caribbean classics and international specialties, and Maundays Club is the place to be for a casual poolside lunch by day and sophisticated Peruvian cuisine at night. To complement all this relaxation, sun, and seaside splendor, their beachfront Arawak Spa offers panoramic sea views and intimate access to nature away from resort life. Treatments include a variety of massage and skincare techniques available in any of the five treatment rooms, in the privacy of your own suite, or your private terrace. Maundays Bay, Ai-2640, Anguilla, British West Indies. Tel: +1-264-497-6666. High season rates starting at $2,200 per night. belmond.com

