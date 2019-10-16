Top Posts
Dreamscape: Hotel Cipriani, Venice, Italy

If I could choose one hotel to call my home away from home, it would be the Hotel Cipriani in Venice.

Robert Adams

If I could choose one hotel to call my home away from home, it would be the Hotel Cipriani in Venice. Arriving there recently after a long flight from New York, my partner and I were greeted as if we were family members. Awaiting us in our suite was a chilled bottle of Proscecco and a personal note from the managing director, Natale Rusconi, welcoming us to Venice. Stepping out onto our private terrace overlooking the hotel’s spectacular saltwater pool, we toasted each other and the beauty that was all around us. The Cipriani is truly an oasis of luxury and relaxed sophistication. Days can be spent sunbathing and swimming, or you can take the hotel’s private launch across the Grand Canal into Venice for an afternoon
of shopping. Back at the hotel, enjoy a massage and facial at the Casanova Spa, or cocktails in the Gabbiano Bar (order the “Buona Notte” that they created for George Clooney). Dine in the elegant Fortuny Restaurant, or outside at the casual Cip’s Club with the Piazza San Marco providing the perfect backdrop for a romantic evening. Rates from  € 753  for a double room to € 8,780  for the two-bedroom Palladio Suite with private terrace and heated pool. Belmond Hotel Cipriani Giudecca 10, Venice, Italy. Tel: 001-39-041-520-7744. www.hotelcipriani.com

