Dreamscape: BAOASE LUXURY RESORT, CURACAO

With a full-service spa, stunning pool area, and gorgeous guest rooms, suites, and villas, Baoase Luxury Resort is one of the best properties on the island of Curacao. For those really looking to splurge, you can book Isla Kiniw, the resort’s private island. Complete with a villa, private beach, infinity pool, a personal boat, kayaks, paddleboards, and snorkeling gear, the island has everything you need for an epic tropical escape. For couples, the resort’s signature romantic dinner combo is the perfect way to enjoy the culinary offerings at Baoase. Couples can dine on a curated five-course, chef-selected meal, featuring caviar, tuna tartar, and prime rib, all paired with champagne and wine. Best of all, the whole meal is served in a private gazebo on the beach. Accommodations start at $575 USD. www.baoase.com

