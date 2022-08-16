SMART SUNGLASSES

Ray-Ban is one of the biggest names in sunglasses, and their new product could revolutionize the industry forever. The Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses are sunglasses that come equipped with a high-quality 5mp camera that takes photos and videos, as well as built-in speakers and microphones that enables wearers to listen to music and make phone calls. The glasses are cordless and all the controls are operated from a touchpad built right into the glasses themselves. Move over smartwatches, there’s a new tech toy in town. Starting at $299. ray-ban.com

